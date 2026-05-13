Odisha Shocker: Family Carries Woman’s Body 12 KM on Bicycle to Balasore Police Station Demanding Arrest of Killers, Video Goes Viral

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In a striking act of protest, the family of a 45-year-old woman in Odisha’s Balasore district carried her body on a bicycle for 12 kilometers to reach the Khaira police station on Tuesday. The family took this extreme step to express their anguish over alleged police inaction following the woman's murder during a violent neighborhood dispute. The deceased, identified as Kamala Sethi from Haripur village, reportedly died on Sunday during a clash over a construction project. Her sister-in-law, Sakuntala Sethi, also sustained critical injuries in the encounter and is currently undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Odisha Horror: Tribal Man Brings Sister’s Skeleton To Bank in Keonjhar To Withdraw INR 20,000, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Despite the gravity of the incident, the family claimed that authorities failed to apprehend the primary suspects in a timely manner. “As the police did not take any action against the accused, we decided to bring the body on a bicycle to the police station as a mark of protest,” stated Hemant Sethi, a relative. Visuals of the family transporting the body on the carrier of a bicycle quickly went viral on social media, sparking public outrage. The demonstration prompted senior police officials, including Balasore Superintendent of Police Pratyush Diwakar, to intervene. Odisha Mob Lynching Video: Youth Beaten to Death After Women Accuse Him of Molestation and Attempted Rape Following Road Accident; 4 Arrested.

Family Stages Protest by Carrying Deceased Woman on Bicycle to Police Station

#WATCH | Balasore, Odisha: One dead after being violently attacked by relatives over a family dispute in Balasore. Local outrage intensifies after the deceased's body was reportedly transported on a bicycle. (12.05) pic.twitter.com/FwTkm2F0hF — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

While the SP denied allegations of negligence, noting that one arrest has already been made and an ambulance had followed the bicycle, he acknowledged the family’s refusal to use the vehicle. Officials have since assured the family that the remaining two absconding suspects will be caught shortly. The investigation remains ongoing as police work to stabilize tensions in the village.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).