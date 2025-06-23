NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23: In the golden hues of early morning, Walkway 108 turned into a sanctuary of mindfulness and movement as Group 108 hosted WALKWAY WELLNESS on June 21, 2025, to mark International Yoga Day. The event, held between 5:30 AM and 6:30 AM, drew an overwhelming response from fitness enthusiasts, residents, and yoga practitioners across Greater Noida West, all gathering with a common purpose--to breathe, stretch, and celebrate wellness.

With over 250+ participants, the open-air session was led by a Ministry of Ayush-certified yoga instructor, who guided the crowd through a sequence of traditional asanas, breathing techniques, and meditation practices. The theme "Let Energy Lift You. Let Calmness Ground You" resonated through every movement as participants found a quiet balance amidst the collective energy.

The event was not just a session--it was a wellness experience. From fitness challenges to a spirited Yoga Quiz, the morning buzzed with activities that were both fun and enriching. Participants also enjoyed engaging Q&A sessions, where queries around yoga, mental well-being, and healthy lifestyle choices were addressed with clarity and warmth.

Each attendee received a wellness kit that included a premium dry-fit T-shirt, healthy refreshments, hydration support, and a certificate of participation--a token of appreciation for being part of this conscious community initiative. A dedicated selfie booth and professional photography ensured memories of the day were captured with joy.

The coordinated turnout from various walks of life gave the gathering a truly inclusive and community-focused spirit. Walkway 108 echoed with conversations about holistic health, preventive care, and simple yet effective ways to bring yoga into daily routines.

Speaking on the success of the event, Dr. Amish Bhutani, MD, Group 108 - shared, "WALKWAY WELLNESS was created with the vision to foster unity through wellness. It was inspiring to see people of all ages come together--not just to perform yoga but to experience the spirit of International Yoga Day in its truest form. At Group 108, we believe that well-being is the foundation of every thriving community, and this event was a step in that direction."

As the morning wrapped up under a rising summer sun, Walkway 108 stood as a glowing example of how urban spaces can become catalysts of calm, energy, and well-being when powered by intent.

WALKWAY WELLNESS reaffirmed Group 108's ongoing commitment to crafting not only spaces, but experiences that enrich life and elevate everyday living.

