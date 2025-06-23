New Delhi, June 23: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly testing a feature to enhance user experience through visual customisation. Some users who are part of the beta programme might have noticed a new tool under development. While WhatsApp has not officially announced a release timeline, the feature is said to bring personalised options for its users.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature for beta testers that will allow to generate AI-powered chat wallpapers using Meta AI. When entering the wallpaper customisation section, beta testers are said to be greeted with a set of suggested AI-generated wallpaper designs. The feature is said to be available to some beta testers on Android, and it is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks. WhatsApp New Features: Meta-Owned Platform Working on Private Writing Help and Quality of Automatically Downloaded Photos and Videos Features.

As per reports, the new WhatsApp feature is being tested by some beta users to personalise their chat themes with wallpapers created by AI. The feature is said to be found in the chat theme settings, where users have the option to apply an AI-generated wallpaper to all their chats and channels. Additionally, for those who prefer a more personalised experience, it is possible to set a unique wallpaper for individual conversations. It can be done by accessing the chat info screen and selecting the option to create a wallpaper.

When users open the wallpaper generation interface, they will likely see a variety of suggested AI-generated wallpapers. These suggestions are created automatically and can help users to make their final selection. However, if the suggested wallpapers do not align with what the user is looking for, they have the option to input a custom text prompt. It will allow them to generate a new collection of wallpapers that fit their specific preferences. Apple Expands Audio Mix Feature Powered by Machine Learning With Upcoming iOS 26 Update, Revolutionise Audio and Videos Editing on iPhone 16 Models: Report.

WhatsApp users can submit prompts with Meta AI to process and create wallpaper variations according to the provided description. Users can browse through these generated options and select the option that most suits their needs. If a user wishes to make further adjustments, they can modify their prompt to generate new results.

