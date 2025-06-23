FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Atletico Madrid are third in Group B in the FIFA Club World Cup and need a big win this evening against Botafogo to make it to the next round. After a major loss to the Paris Saint-Germain in their opening game, the Spanish side did well to beat the Seattle Sounders in their previous match. Opponents Botafogo are top of the standings after their win over PSG which was a shock for many. If they can avoid defeat in this tie, they are through. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid Hold Firm With 10 Men To Beat Pachuca; Juventus Cruise Past Wydad FC.

Antoine Griezmann is available for Atletico Madrid again after serving his suspension which is a positive. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann will form the two-man forward line for the team. Koke and Rodrigo de Paul will bring in energy and creativity in midfield while Pablo Barrios and Giuliano Simeone will try and push forward from the flanks to create openings.

Botafogo will opt for a similar starting eleven as the last game with no injuries and suspension. Jefferson Savarino and Artur will be used on the wings with Igor Jesus leading the attack. Allan will be the central defensive midfielder with Gregore and Maron Fretias pushing forward to help with the attacking play.

Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo Date Tuesday, June 24 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Rose Bowl, California Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking for their second win in competition, Atletico Madrid will face off against Botafogo in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, June 24. The Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Rose Bowl in California and starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). FIFA Club World Cup 2025: RB Salzburg and Al-Hilal Play Out Goalless Draw As Group Remains Wide Open

How to Watch Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo live telecast on any TV channel. For Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Atletico Madrid will challenge Botafogo in this tie but the match will likely end in a draw.

