New Delhi [India], January 20: Guardian India, the global capability centre (GCC) for The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, has been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for the third consecutive time. This recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace culture built on trust, collaboration, and excellence.

The certification, awarded by the Great Place to Work Institute, was achieved following a comprehensive survey conducted with Guardian India's employees. It is based on direct feedback from employees, assessing critical factors such as the workplace environment, employee satisfaction, and overall well-being.

Shiney Prasad, Country Head - Guardian India, expressed his pride in the recognition: "We are delighted to be recognized as a 'Great Place to Work.' This achievement is a direct result of our team's dedication, hard work, and passion for creating a workplace that is built on trust, respect, and collaboration. We're committed to providing an environment where everyone feels seen, heard, supported, inspired, and empowered to succeed. We believe that our employees are our greatest asset, and we will continue to invest in their growth and well-being."

Guardian India's focus on employee well-being is reinforced by its wide range of best-in-class learning and development opportunities. The company offers platforms and programs that provide its employees with the tools to build core competencies and leadership strategies. Additionally, Guardian encourages a dynamic career strategy, offering a range of growth opportunities -- whether upward, lateral, or through cross-functional roles across the company. This approach empowers employees to take charge of their career paths while nurturing their professional development.

Guardian India supports its colleagues beyond career development as well. The organization's colleague value proposition prioritizes holistic well-being, ensuring that employees receive the support they need to thrive both in and out of the workplace.

About Guardian India

Guardian India Operations Private Limited is the global capability centre for The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian), headquartered in New York. Guardian India, located in Chennai and Gurugram, provides IT and ITES services, consulting, and business solutions to Guardian and its affiliates. Guardian India delivers business value to the parent organization while maintaining a strong focus on mentorship programs, leadership development opportunities for women, employee health, and well-being. These competencies have ascended Guardian India's path to multiple accolades, including being recognized as one of India's best companies to work for (2023).

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2025 dividend allocation of $1.6 billion - the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work Institute is a global management research and consulting firm dedicated to enabling organizations to achieve business objectives by building better workplaces. It is the global authority on High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ for the workplace. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, the institute recognizes the Best Workplaces across the globe. Great Place to Work® Institute works with over 10,000 organizations globally every year to help them assess, change, learn, and share.

