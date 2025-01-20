The Indian gooseberry, also known as amla, is a green fruit recognised for its high vitamin C content and powerful antioxidant effects. It is extremely healthy, providing several benefits such as boosting immunity, improving digestion, encouraging heart health, and enhancing skin health. Let us look at the benefits of including amla in your diet. Disclaimer: The content shared on the site is just for information and for any health-related issues consult a physician. Health Benefits of Eating Carrots in Winter: From Boosting Immunity to Aiding in Weight Management, 5 Reasons To Include Carrot in Your Diet.

1. Rich in Vitamin C

Amla is a rich source of vitamin C and a powerful antioxidant that aids in neutralising free radicals. It is good for the skin as stimulates collagen production and helps in the absorption of iron.

2. Boosts immunity

Being rich in vitamin C along with other antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, this fruit strengthens the immune system thus helps in fighting against several infections.

3. Helps in improving digestion

Amla are rich in dietary fibre, which aids in digestion and promotes regular bowel movements. Thus it prevents constipation and improves gut health.

4. Good for skin

The presence of antioxidants in amla helps in the protection of skin cells from oxidative stress and stimulates collagen production. It delays ageing and reduces wrinkles and fine lines.

5. Helps in weight management

Another benefit of including amla in the diet is that it reduces overall calorie intake and thus helps in weight loss.