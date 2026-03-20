Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised its Gujarat Annual Session and a conference titled 'Gujarat @$1 Trillion Economy' in Ahmedabad on Friday to discuss the state's future industrial trajectory.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that by following the development path envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat is poised to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. To achieve this target, the State Government is committed to providing all necessary support in partnership with industrialists.

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Recalling the past, the Chief Minister stated that there was a time when development in Gujarat was limited only to the Vapi-Vadodara belt. However, with the vision of inclusive development for the entire state, the Prime Minister strengthened essential infrastructure such as water and electricity.

As a result of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, which began in 2003, Gujarat has today emerged as the most preferred destination for global investors.

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Citing Micron Technology as an example, the Chief Minister said that strong global trust in the Prime Minister's leadership has brought advanced industries like semiconductors to India, especially Gujarat. What once seemed impossible is now becoming a reality in the state.

Highlighting Gujarat's economic strength, the Chief Minister proudly stated that despite having only 5 per cent of the country's population, Gujarat contributes 8 per cent to India's GDP, and the aim is to take this beyond 10 per cent.

He highlighted that, in manufacturing, Gujarat accounts for 17 per cent of the country's total production. In exports, Gujarat contributes a significant 33 per cent to the nation's total exports. In the MSME sector, the number of MSMEs has grown from 1.85 lakh in 2001-02 to 27.9 lakh today.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the logistics sector, stating that Gujarat alone handles 40 per cent of the country's total cargo. Speaking about sector-wise contribution, Gujarat holds a 33 per cent share in the chemical industry, 19.2 per cent in pharma exports, and 80 per cent in diamond exports.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Gujarat is a 'policy-driven state'. Clear policies have been formulated to ensure transparency for industrialists at every stage, and necessary changes are made in line with evolving needs. He added that Gujarat has prepared a roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and has already begun implementing it on the ground.

At this event, reflecting Gujarat's firm resolve to transition from an industrial powerhouse to a global economic hub, CII Western Region Chairman Rishikumar Bagla, CII Gujarat Chairman Premraj Kashyap, Vice Chairman Achal Bakeri, Micron Technology Senior Vice President Gurusharan Singh, along with CII officials and industry leaders, were present. (ANI)

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