‘Can’t Our Gen-Z Send Ministers to Jail?’: Arvind Kejriwal Calls on Gen Z To Protest Against NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leaks (Watch Video)

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New Delhi, May 13: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called on Gen Z to come on the streets and protest against the government following the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 examination after alleged paper leaks and irregularities. Kejriwal alleged that over 93 instances of exam paper leaks have taken place since 2014, affecting over six crore youths.

Implying the involvement of senior leaders in the paper leaks, Kejriwal questioned Gen Z whether the Central Bureau of Investigation, which will be leading the investigation, will be able to take any corrective measures. "Since the Modi government came to power in 2014, there have been 93 instances of exam paper leak. The majority of the paper leaks have happened under the BJP govts. This affected 6 crore youth. Most paper leak incidents happened in BJP-ruled states of Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand and Gujarat. It is not a coincidence that there are BJP governments in these states at the Centre. We are getting reports that the epicentre of the recent NEET paper leak is Rajasthan. It creates a doubt - are their leaders involved? If it is so, then what can CBI do? I want to ask the Gen-Z: Should this continue?" he said, addressing a press conference. NEET UG 2026 Exam Conducted on May 3 Cancelled After Rajasthan Paper Leak Allegations; CBI to Probe.

Stating the example of Nepal and Bangladesh Gen-Z protest, which overthrew the KP Oli and Sheikh Hasina government, Kejriwal said, "if the Gen-Z of Nepal and Bangladesh can come out on the roads and change their governments, then can't our Gen-Z send ministers involved in the paper leak incidents to jail? I have full faith in you." Kejriwal called Gen Z to take to the streets against people involved in the paper leaks.

"Accuse those who are involved in this, send them to jail, take to the streets, protest and shut this vile game," he said. The NEET UG 2026 exam has been embroiled in controversy following reports of paper leaks in multiple states, prompting demands for a re-exam and CBI investigation. The controversy erupted after the Centre decided to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was originally held on May 3, following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities. The government has now handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed probe into the allegations. NEET-UG 2026 Exam Cancellation: NTA Should Be Renamed As ‘Never Trustable Agency’, Says Educator Khan Sir (Watch Videos).

‘Can’t Our Gen-Z Send Ministers to Jail?’

2014 से अब तक 93 पेपर लीक हुए हैं। 6 करोड़ से ज़्यादा युवाओं का भविष्य बर्बाद हो गया। सबसे ज़्यादा Paper Leak उन्हीं राज्यों में हुए, जहां BJP की डबल इंजन सरकार है। राजस्थान, उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड और गुजरात। क्या ये सिर्फ संयोग है? AAP के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक श्री… pic.twitter.com/utWjDVGh8G — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 13, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA), meanwhile, stated that the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. The agency also clarified that the registration data, candidature details, and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.