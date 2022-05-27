New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/PR Newswire): While actress Kubbra Sait's life and career has been written about extensively, this will mark the first time she has written about it herself. Titled 'Open Book', her personal memoir will span the actress' early days growing up in Bengaluru, including her tryst with social anxiety to body shaming, as well as acquiring robust artistic success and setting benchmarks in the global entertainment industry.

'Open Book' that also marks Sait's inaugural efforts as an author, is acquired by HarperCollins India and will arrive on the June 27, 2022. It will contain 24 chapters, each named idiosyncratically after the pivotal theme outlining the narrative of every chapter. The actress took to social media to share a photo of the memoir's cover art today.

Also Read | Infinix Note 12 Turbo Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

Sait said she is "finally ready" to release the memoir after working on it for two years. With the pandemic induced lockdown serving as the origin of this honest rendition, Kubbra Sait who embarked on an inward self-discovery expedition whilst scripting the memoir expands, "It's been a labour of love. I was asked by many who knew I was writing a memoir, 'Aren't you too young to write one?' This was my time and my way to reflect on the journey thus far, and to recognize how much I've learnt over the last three decades. It was cathartic, it made me smile, it brought a lump to my throat... but above it all, I made a cross-over. The past is behind me. The present is a new book to pen. I'm excited to bring you all Open Book, because that is literally who I am, as a person. Enjoy this story."

Sait says her intention was that the memoir would "draw in detail what she'd previously only encountered as fleeting thoughts. The people, places and possibilities in my life." She says she chose the title because "there was an instant and intuitive resonance. My life is an open book. I have nothing to hide."

Also Read | RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

Jayapriya Vasudevan and Smita Khanna from Jacaranda Literary Agency, who are overseeing Open Book's publication, added that the title is "an extraordinary book by an extraordinary woman", promising that it will "delight readers around the world". "Kubbra's writing is as candid and forthright as her personality. Representing her has been a pleasure and a privilege," they added.

Sait's book publisher Trisha Bora, Senior Commissioning Editor, HarperCollins India said that she and her colleagues were "lucky" that the Indian trailblazer "not only has a dramatic personal history to tell", but is also "a truly gifted writer". "Open Book is honest, intimate, irreverent and profound - a dazzling memoir of a remarkable life," she said.

'Readers will marvel at the spirit and resilience of this woman, as Kubbra Sait shares the battles and victories of her childhood that made her the stunning individual she is today. A story well worth telling, reading and applauding.' -Faye D'Souza

'This green-eyed girl is a sorceress who transports us to the magical world of a creator. Each chapter is a door to a millennial's mind.' -Roshan Abbas

At five, she took the stage by storm as Indira Gandhi. At eight, she was bullied. At ten, she hit rock bottom. At thirteen, she discovered a personality development programme that changed her life forever...From being an awkward teen in braces to becoming a sought-after master of ceremonies to successfully portraying the transgender Cuckoo on the hit Netflix series Sacred Games and Phara in Apple TV+ American Sci-Fi series Foundation, Kubbra Sait has broken boundaries and made a name for herself. Her ordinary upbringing notwithstanding, Kubbra is an extraordinary woman who quickly learnt how to deal with the harsh ways of the world and shape her life successfully despite them. The bullying she encountered in school as a child helped her face nepotism in Bollywood, an industry known to favour its own, often at the cost of talented 'outsiders'.

Kubbra Sait is a versatile Indian actress best known for her performance in Netflix's Sacred Games. The other web series she has been part of include Foundation, Illegal: Justice, Out of Order and The Verdict: State vs Nanavati. She has also starred in films like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Jawaani Jaaneman, Sultan and Ready.

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is now the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards - in 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

Pre Order Link https://amzn.to/3yXGVXr

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)