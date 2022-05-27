Infinix Note 12 Turbo is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone was launched in the country last week, and today, it is available for sale. Customers can get their hands on the device via Flipkart with up to Rs 1,000 discount via Axis credit and debit card transactions. Infinix Note 12 Turbo & Infinix Note 12 Launched; India Prices Start at Rs 11,999.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo features a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Just like superheroes are known by their costumes the Infinix NOTE 12 Turbo stands out by its Ultra Sleek design & Mystic Matte Finish and strong Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Plus it comes with Helio G96 processor. Buy now on @Flipkart https://t.co/volhcOvMWh pic.twitter.com/GeRxWFnvb8 — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) May 27, 2022

The device comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, it sports a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP depth lens and an AI lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner,a 3.5mm audio jack, a stereo speaker setup, dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Note 12 Turbo is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

