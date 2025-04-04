PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 4: HarperCollins Publishers India has announced the upcoming publication of A Book of Books, authored by Sonali Bendre Behl. Paperback |Non-Fiction| INR 599. Available now on pre-order | Releasing 23 April 2025.

Also Read | 'Why Would I Go Back?': Former BIGBANG Member Seungri DENIES Reports of Business Plans in China After Retiring From Entertainment Industry.

ABOUT THE BOOK

A Book That Talks About Everything Books. The why, the what and the how. Why read, why it's important to be a reader, why start young. What to read, with recommendations for children, young adults and adults, across genres and for varied reading interests. How to love and treasure books and become a reader for life. The perfect book for readers, aspiring readers, bibliophiles and anybody and everybody WHO LOVES BOOKS.

Also Read | PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 18.

Sonali Bendre Behl, author, says, "Reading has been my constant companion, shaping my perspectives and enriching my life in countless ways. With A Book of Books, I hope to share this joy and help readers - both young and old - cultivate a lifelong love for reading. This book is more than just about books; it's a guide, a journal, and a friend in every reader's journey. I believe stories have the power to connect, heal, and inspire, and I wanted to create something that encourages that connection. HarperCollins, with its deep commitment to storytelling and nurturing readers, felt like the perfect home for this book. I'm excited for readers to make this book their own, exploring the world of reading in a way that's personal and meaningful to them."

Tina Narang, Executive Publisher - Children's - HarperCollins India, adds, "At HarperCollins, our mission has been not just to publish books but to champion reading with one short and simple catchword 'Read'. And we found an excellent partner in our read campaign in Sonali. With her long-standing passion for books that has translated into a very popular Sonali's Book Club, Sonali was the perfect person to write a book on books and reading! We are thrilled to publish a book that talks about everything books, and invites readers to discover the world that lies beyond the cover of a book and how compelling and powerful it can be to turn a page! And read!"

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sonali Bendre Behl is an award-winning Indian film actress, author and a passionate advocate of storytelling. She is the author of the candid and insightful Modern Gurukul, where she shares her experiences as a mother navigating modern parenting. Her enduring love for books inspired her to create Sonali's Book Club, a vibrant digital community celebrating literature and meaningful conversations. She is now embarking on a new chapter in her writing journey, offering readers a thoughtful exploration of books and their profound impact on our lives.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS INDIA

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live!, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is also the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards - in 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658095/HCP_Book_of_Books.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/5252620/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)