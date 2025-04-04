Lee Seung Hyun, a former member of the legendary K-Pop group BIGBANG, denied speculations about his preparation to launch a new business in China on Thursday (April 3). The former K-Pop idol reportedly travelled to China in March 2025, which sparked speculations that he was pursuing a new project abroad. Seungri also grabbed headlines after he was seen in a nightclub in Hangzhou during his trip. This further damaged his already tarnished image, hinting at a possible return to nightlife-related ventures despite the fallout from the Burning Sun scandal. Seungri has now denied the allegations about his foreign business plans. Burning Sun Scandal: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About the Horrifying Incident That Shook South Korea’s Entertainment Industry.

Seungri Clears the Air on Launching Business in China

In an interview with Daily Sports, former BIGBANG member Seungri denied reports about his foreign business plans and said, "It's not true that I'm considering re-entering the entertainment or cultural business. I recently met with a few people I worked with in the past, but it was just a casual meal to catch up." The former K-Pop idol confirmed that he currently resides in South Korea and that his recent overseas trip was personal.

Addressing speculations about his return to the nightlife industry that first surfaced last year. the "Let's Talk About Love" singer said, "Why would I go back into the club business after what happened? I am not considering any kind of business venture. I'm not engaged in any economic activity at the moment. Im simply spending time with my family and living quietly." K-Pop Singer Seungri From Big Bang Quits After Allegations of Supplying Prostitutes in Nightclubs Go Viral, Check His Emotional Post.

For the unversed, Seungri, a former member of the iconic K-pop boy band BIGBANG often dubbed the "Kings of K-pop" was indicted in January 2020 for his involvement in the 2018 Burning Sun scandal, one of the most shocking incidents in the South Korean entertainment industry. He was convicted on nine charges, including arranging sex trafficking for foreign investors in 2015 and misappropriating funds from Burning Sun, a club in Gangnam that he co-owned.

