Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): HATIL, a three-decade-old Bangladesh-based furniture brand which completed its 5 successful years in India, is now a fast-growing global furniture brand with customers and connoisseurs in Bangladesh, India and many other countries. The company is planning to enhance its global presence by focusing on the theme 'Modern furniture crafted with elegance'. With an impeccable quality of manufactured wooden furniture and a deft touch of proven artisanship, the brand presents a premium range of wooden furniture. After the grand success in the 33rd edition of Index fair 2022 on July 22-24 in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the company also participated in the INDEX Fair held at the JIO convention center at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex from August 26-28.

"This is the 3rd participation of HATIL in the INDEX fair since 2019. HATIL has been exhibiting at this fair with its artistic, contemporary, and ergonomically designed furniture and showcasing our products with confidence. We are looking forward to welcoming local and overseas visitors as before," said the Chairman and Managing Director of HATIL, Selim H Rahman.

"We have been participating in various international furniture fairs in Bangladesh, UAE, India, and Thailand to open up new markets for Made in Bangladesh products. We have the sustainable production capacity to meet local and global market demand while maintaining the highest standards of quality," said Rahman.

Followed by its success of the first HATIL Dealer's meet for its PAN India dealers and partners at the Lalit Delhi on July 23, 2022, the company organized its Second Dealers Meet at Holiday Inn, Mumbai. The occasion was graced by Chiranjib Sarker, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India as a Chief Guest and Harsh Wal, Ex-Principal, DPS Dhaka, was present as Special Guest in the event. Other noted dignitaries from Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, Mumbai. The event was hosted by MD of Hatil Complex Ltd, Selim H. Rahman. The HATIL Director Finance, Mizanur Rahman Mamun and Shafiqur Rahman, Director Production, were also present at the occasion. Partners from Nepal, Bhutan along with Indian Partners were also present during the event.

In order to meet the varied tastes of its customers and cater to the needs of a diverse clientele, HATIL design and manufacture furniture in a wide range of styles- from traditional to contemporary. On successful completion of five years of vibrant presence in the Indian market with its quintessential service and product, the brand has created a worldwide demand for Bangladesh-made furniture.

HATIL, considering the advent of the 4th Industrial Revolution, has already begun using automated robotic systems for improving production speed, precision as well as time-appropriate designs, implementing a circular economy in the factory and creating high environmental and ethical standards. Raw materials, primarily wood and logs, are obtained from certified reserve forests abroad. It complies with all laws and regulations, both domestically and internationally.

"The market is competitive. Both domestic and foreign competitors are vying for a share of this huge market. The Indian consumer's knack for world-class products led to huge interest in Hatil products. We aim for excellence and make sure that our products and services are more responsive to new choices of top-end Indian customers," Md Mizanur Rahman Mamun, Director of Finance and Accounts, Hatil Bangladesh, spoke about the market expansion in India.

HATIL is well-known for its trendy and modern furniture. It is currently conducting business in Bangladesh through 72 showrooms. As the first Bangladeshi furniture brand, it is doing business in India, Bhutan, Canada, the United States, Australia, the Middle East, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. The brand opened 26 showrooms in the Indian state of Mizoram, Manipur, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Assam, Haryana, Chandigarh and Kashmir from 2017. At the same time, two showrooms opened in Thimphu, Bhutan.

