Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 24: HEC Infra Projects Limited (HEC, The Company), (NSE Code: HECPROJECT), one of the leading players in the infrastructure sector, specializing in extra high voltage transmission and distribution projects have announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY25 & FY25.

Key Standalone Financial Highlights:

Key Financial Highlights FY25

* Total Income of Rs 113.15 Cr, YoY growth of 46.69%

* EBITDA of Rs 15.00 Cr, YoY growth of 74.25%

* EBITDA Margin of 13.25%, YoY growth of 210 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 9.24 Cr, YoY growth of 95.99%

* Net Profit Margin of 8.17%, YoY growth of 205 Bps

* EPS of Rs 9.08, YoY growth of 95.27%

Key Financial Highlights Q4 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 46.37 Cr, YoY growth of 63.53%

* EBITDA of Rs 8.80 Cr, YoY growth of 349.55%

* EBITDA Margin of 18.98%, YoY growth of 1207 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 5.67 Cr, YoY growth of 2093.54%

* Net Profit Margin of 12.24%, YoY growth of 1133 Bps

* EPS of Rs 5.58, YoY growth of 2046.15%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Gaurang Shah, Managing Director of HEC Infra Projects Limited said, "We are pleased to report a strong financial performance reflecting our team's consistent efforts and the successful execution of key projects. The growth in both revenue and profitability is a testament to our strategic focus and operational excellence. We have entered the new financial year with a healthy order book, which reinforces our confidence in sustaining this growth trajectory. This momentum, coupled with our disciplined approach, positions us well to capitalize on emerging opportunities and continue delivering value to our stakeholders.

Our strength lies in our diversified project portfolio, with expertise spanning extra high voltage transmission and distribution, water treatment and pumping infrastructure, industrial electrification, and solar energy solutions. This wide-ranging capability enables us to effectively address complex infrastructure needs across both government and private sectors. As the demand for integrated and efficient infrastructure solutions continues to grow, we remain committed to expanding our capabilities and driving stakeholder value through innovation, quality, and reliability."

Key Operational Highlights:

Work Order Received from Agrawal Metal Works Limited

* Total Value: Rs 6.07 Cr

* Client: Agrawal Metal Works Limited

* Project Scope:

* Supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 66 KV substation

* Includes both feeder bay and client bay works

Purpose: To support power infrastructure expansion and ensure reliable power distribution for the client's operations

Work Order Received from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

* Total Value: Rs12.50 Cr

* Client: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)

* Project Scope: Upgradation and augmentation of electro-mechanical and instrumentation systems Includes associated civil works

* Project Location: Clear Water Pump House at 200 MLD Water Treatment Plant, Kotarpur, Ahmedabad

Purpose: To enhance the efficiency and capacity of the existing infrastructure at AMC's water treatment facility

