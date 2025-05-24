Narivetta Movie Review: It took Anuraj Manohar six years to direct his second film after Ishq (2019), but his sophomore effort is finally here - and it also has a powerful story to narrate. Narivetta stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role. While the film doesn’t explicitly mention it and it doesn't need to, its hard-hitting narrative is inspired by the tragic Muthanga shootout, where police fired upon tribal protesters demanding their land rights, resulting in five fatalities (according to official figures, though tribal leaders claimed a higher toll). ‘Narivetta’: Tovino Thomas Reveals Intense First Look Poster for Malayalam Thriller.

Like the Muthanga tragedy, Narivetta is set around the same period and unfolds through the eyes of Varghese (Tovino Thomas), a Kerala Police constable whose unit is dispatched to Wayanad when tribal protests erupt over the government’s failure to allot promised land.

Varghese hails from an underprivileged family in Kuttanad, and his girlfriend, Nancy (Priyamvada Krishnan), refuses to marry him unless he makes something of himself. Reluctant to join the police force as a constable, he spends much of the film’s first half grappling with his lack of ambition, the obstacles in his love story (primarily Nancy’s haughty father and his own poverty), and his simmering frustration.

'Narivetta' Movie Review - The Hero's Expanded Backstory

At first glance, one might feel Anuraj Manohar spends too much time expanding Varghese’s backstory when the film’s core struggle lies elsewhere - in the tribals’ fight for basic dignity, housing, and food. By the time the narrative shifts to Wayanad, Varghese’s personal conflicts pale in comparison to the systemic oppression faced by the Adivasis.

Watch the Trailer of 'Narivetta':

Yet, his backstory isn’t exactly without purpose. Early on, when Shanti (Arya Salim), a courageous tribal leader inspired by real-life activist CK Jaanu, speaks of protesting for their rights for housing, the scene cuts to Varghese and his friend returning from a hartal demanding government jobs. A young Adivasi, Thaami (Pranav Teophine), is falsely accused of stealing betel nuts and humiliated by the townsfolk. Later, we see Varghese being insulted by Nancy’s family for being poor and jobless.

A Still From Narivetta Trailer

I am not stupid enough to say that these parallels have the same equivalence. Yet they help show how, despite facing poverty and humiliation, Varghese (initially) still remains blind to the life-or-death struggles of those even less privileged. His personal failures also fuel workplace anger, often taken out on the poor.

'Narivetta' Movie Review - Exploration of Social Empathy and Discrimination

Narivetta also exposes another layer of discrimination here. When Varghese assaults a city protester, he’s reprimanded by his superiors and mocked by peers. Yet, when he beats an Adivasi youth on a flimsy pretext, his colleagues approve. These opposing reactions highlight the deep-rooted prejudice against scheduled tribes - even among the oppressed.

A Still From Narivetta Trailer

The only figure showing true empathy is Basheer (Suraj Venjaramoodu), a seasoned head constable who mentors Varghese. When a colleague complains about the ongoing protest delaying his return home, Basheer somberly notes that at least he has a home - unlike the protesting tribals. Basheer accepts the system but isn’t complicit in its injustices, though he fails to realise that his and Varghese’s low rank makes them expendable for the bigger cause. Suraj Venjaramoodu plays the role with quiet resolve, that also subtly foreshadows his character’s trajectory.

A Still From Narivetta Trailer

The film improves significantly once Basheer enters and the focus shifts to Wayanad’s forests. The police’s grumbling about makeshift tents contrasts starkly with the Adivasis, who’ve lived in thatched huts for generations yet are lectured by ministers about “what these forests mean.” ‘Identity’ Movie Review: Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan Are Serviceable in This Overcooked Thriller.

'Narivetta' Movie Review - Powerful Wayanad Sequences

This is also where I feel Narivetta could have trimmed Varghese’s expanded backstory to allocate more screen time to Shanti and Thaami, offering deeper insight into the Adivasis’ struggles rather than framing them through an outsider’s lens. When the film does focus on the Adivasis, it authentically captures their dialect and draws powerful performances from Arya Salim and Pranav Teophine. That said, Varghese’s perspective remains crucial—his coming-of-age hinges on the horrifying realisation of how the government, aided by the police and commandos, manipulates the narrative against the tribals by branding them as Maoist sympathisers. While the mechanics of this deception feel predictable (Varghese’s shock at uncovering the truth doesn’t land as strongly for the audience), it underscores the systemic brutality they face.

A Still From Narivetta Trailer

When IPS officer Keshavadas (Cheran) enters the fray, his calm demeanour and geniality could easily deceive - unless, of course, you’ve seen George sir in Thudarum. It doesn’t take long for him to shed this façade, revealing utter apathy toward the tribal cause as he deploys every tactic to crush their protest. Cheran delivers a stellar performance, though the film’s tendency to paint him as a theatrical villain undercuts the realism; a subtler approach might have rendered him far more menacing. Moreover, it stretches credibility that an officer of his rank would feel compelled to justify himself to a low-ranking constable like Varghese.

A Still From Narivetta Trailer

Once Keshavadas’s manipulative nature is laid bare, the screenplay grips you with its escalating tension. Though the outcome feels inevitable, the buildup is no less nerve-racking, punctuated by disturbing scenes of police brutality. The most heart-wrenching moment, however, arrives with the final clash between the police and the tribals. The camera trails a shell-shocked Varghese through the chaos, capturing the devastation in tight, frenetic movements. By the time the sequence reaches its harrowing conclusion, I found myself unable to hold back angry tears. ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ (ARM) Movie Review: Tovino Thomas’ Maniyan Is the Show-Stealer of Jithin Laal’s Larger-Than-Life Fantasy Entertainer.

'Narivetta' Movie Review - More Clinks in the Bold Screenplay

The film, however, avoids leaving the audience with a sense of complete desolation by introducing a parallel narrative set two years later, showing Varghese attempting to make amends while facing opposition from his fellow officers. This subplot feels somewhat disjointed – not because of its non-linear placement within the main story, but due to its uneven execution. After meticulously building tension in the forest sequences, the resolution arrives too abruptly. The narrative also introduces unconvincing elements, such as Varghese suddenly displaying almost Sherlockian deductive skills to solve a murder, without showing how his character developed this ability. These prove to be minor but noticeable flaws in Abin Joseph's otherwise bold screenplay.

A Still From Narivetta Trailer

Turning to performances, Tovino delivers what might be one of his better performances. He convincingly portrays the impressionable young man easily influenced by those around him. While there are glimmers of heroism in his character, they emerge subtly – Varghese remains essentially a cog in the machine who gradually realises he must break free. Thomas does well in his restrained portrayal, ably capturing the character's initial apathy and subsequent helplessness. Rini Udayakumar, who plays Varghese's long-suffering mother, also gives a noteworthy performance.

On the technical side, Vijay's cinematography stands out, particularly in his masterful framing of the tense standoffs between opposing groups through striking wide and overhead shots. Following his work on Thudarum, Jakes Bejoy provides another powerful musical score that heightens the impact of the conflict-driven sequences, particularly during the climactic Wayanad scenes. While the song "Minnalvala" is certainly pleasant, its placement feels somewhat superfluous – its removal would have had little impact on the overall narrative.

'Narivetta' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Narivetta is a hard-hitting and necessary film - one that holds a mirror up to the machinery of the state and in portraying the injustices meted out to the scheduled tribal communities that we so often ignore. The movie is far from perfect, and its uneven structure may take away from the urgency of its message at times, but it still lands with immense force when it needs. With powerful performances, especially from Tovino Thomas and Suraj Venjaramoodu, and a gutsy story inspired by a shameful real-life chapter in Kerala history, Narivetta doesn't just want you to watch; it wants you to reckon.

Rating: 3.5

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2025 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).