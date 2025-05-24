Mumbai, May 24: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has admitted that dealing with the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be a significant challenge for the team but their Test retirement has also opened the door for others to step up and take responsibility. Kohli and Rohit bid farewell to Test cricket within a week of each other earlier this month. The announcements came ahead of the marquee five-match series in England next month, the squad for which will be announced on Saturday in Mumbai. IND vs ENG 2025: Middle-Order Batter, Seamers in Focus As BCCI Set To Announce India Test Squad for Upcoming England Series on May 24.

“I think, when you start the game and when you want to finish, it’s a very individual decision. No one has the right. Be it the coach, the selector, be it anyone in this country has any right to tell someone when to retire and when not to retire. So it comes from within,” Gautam Gambhir told CNN-News18.

With their exit, India will not only need a new Test captain but will also be without two of their most seasoned players, a leadership and experience void, Gambhir admits, won’t be easy to fill.

“And yes, we’ve got to be without two senior players to really experience players. And sometimes I believe that it’s the opportunity for some other people to put their hand up and say, ‘Okay, I am ready for it’.” He drew a parallel with India’s Champions Trophy triumph, which came despite the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. IND vs ENG 2025: Mohammed Shami’s Unlikely To Feature in India’s Squad for England Tour; Medical Report Likely To Determine Selection.

“So yes, it will be tough, but then there’ll be people putting their hand up for sure because this question was asked to me before. Champions Trophy as well. When Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t there and I said exactly the same thing, someone missing out might give another person an opportunity to do something special for the country, hopefully, there’ll be other guys waiting for that opportunity,” he said.

While Kohli and Rohit have bid adieu to the Test and T20 format, they will still be available for India in the 50-over game.

Asked if the two can make the team for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Gambhir said “Look, it’s still a long way away. We still have a T20 World Cup before that, and that is again a huge tournament that is going to happen in India, which is in February-March,” he pointed out.

“So the entire focus at the moment, after England, will be on the T20 World Cup, and November-December 2027 is still two-and-a-half years away. And I’ve always said one thing – if you keep performing, age is just a number,” he added.