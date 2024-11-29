NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 29: Chandigarh's Tricity, encompassing Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, has emerged as a beacon of modern development in Northern India. The region's rapid infrastructure growth, driven by high connectivity and strategic urban planning, has made it a top destination for real estate investment. Industry leaders weigh in on how these developments are setting the stage for unprecedented growth in the sector.

Also Read | East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of EBFC vs NEUFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

The seamless access to highways and the proximity to Chandigarh International Airport have turned the Tricity into a real estate hotspot. Investors and homebuyers alike are drawn by the ease of travel between nearby cities like Delhi, Ludhiana, and Shimla. This connectivity, paired with robust infrastructure, positions the region as a thriving economic hub.

The development of PR-7, or the Airport Road, is anticipated to be a significant catalyst for the market once it becomes fully operational. Prateek Mittal, Executive Director of Sushma Group, discussed its potential impact. "The PR-7 road is set to redefine connectivity in Zirakpur and its surrounding areas. While it's not yet functional, the ongoing development is already generating buzz and shaping future real estate trends. Once complete, it will open up new corridors for residential and commercial projects, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance the connectivity between Zirakpur, Chandigarh, and Panchkula. This thoroughfare is expected to be a game changer, setting Zirakpur on a path to rapid growth and increased appeal."

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Suspense Continues: MahaYuti's Meeting Over Government Formation Cancelled As CM Eknath Shinde Leaves for His Native Village Dare in Satara.

Mukul Bansal, MD of Motiaz, pointed out how improved infrastructure has catalyzed growth across various real estate segments. "The infrastructure boom in Chandigarh Tricity isn't just a series of isolated projects; it's a comprehensive overhaul that touches every aspect of urban living. Road expansions, smart city initiatives, and high-speed connectivity are transforming this region into a model for urban development. The real estate market here is witnessing an influx of both local and international investors who recognize the strategic importance of this connectivity. Moreover, these developments are making the region more livable and attractive to families, professionals, and businesses looking for a balanced lifestyle with top-notch facilities. The combination of urban planning and infrastructure investment is paving the way for long-term, sustainable growth."

Echoing these sentiments, Piyush Kansal, Executive Director of Royale Estate Group, added, "High connectivity has been central to attracting major businesses and fostering job creation. This influx of corporate activity fuels the demand for quality residential spaces, propelling the region's real estate sector to new heights. Our projects aim to match this demand with exceptional living experiences."

Lastly, Tejpreet Singh, MD of Gillco Group, emphasized the holistic growth of the region. "Chandigarh Tricity is witnessing an infrastructure boom unlike any before. The development of well-planned roads, modern residential complexes, and commercial spaces that cater to both new-age startups and established businesses highlights the region's potential. Our commitment at Gillco Group is to contribute meaningfully to this landscape, ensuring a balance between rapid development and sustainable living."

As the Tricity continues to evolve, the combined vision and efforts of these industry leaders are poised to transform it into a benchmark for modern urban development in India. The symbiosis of connectivity, infrastructure, and strategic real estate planning is setting the stage for a prosperous and well-connected future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)