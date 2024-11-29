Eyeing their first win of ISL 2024-25, East Bengal FC will lock horns with the NorthEast United FC on Friday, November 29. The Red and Gold Brigade have had a forgettable time so far in the Indian Super League as they sit right at the bottom of the ISL 2024-25 points table, with six defeats in seven matches and one of them a draw. Oscar Bruzon has his task cut out as his struggling side takes on a spirited NorthEast United FC which enter this clash on the back of three wins in four matches in the ISL 2024-25. Read below to get East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC live streaming and telecast details. ISL 2024–25: Boris Singh's Lone Goal, Defensive Resilience Help FC Goa Soar Past Kerala Blasters 1–0.

NorthEast United in comparison, have been in great form this season. Sitting third on the ISL 2024-25 points table, the Highlanders have had four wins in nine matches with three draws and two defeats. A win against East Bengal will see them topple Mohun Bagan Super Giant and reach second place on the ISL 2024-25 points table behind leaders Bengaluru FC. For NorthEast United, forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie's form has been crucial to their success. The Moroccan currently leads the ISL 2024-25 goal-scoring charts with 11 goals in nine matches and he will look to add to that tally once again. In terms of head-to-head records, NorthEast United have a big advantage, winning four out of the eight matches that they have had against East Bengal FC.

When is East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

East Bengal are slated to go up against NorthEast United FC in what promises to be a thrilling contest in the ISL 2024-25 on Friday, November 29. The East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: FC Goa Climb to Fifth Place, Bengaluru FC Reclaims Top Spot in Indian Super League Standings.

Where to Watch East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights to the ISL 2024-25 matches.

To watch the East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC live telecast, fans can tune in to the Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3 TV channels. For East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC live streaming online for free. NorthEast United are in superb form at the moment and are expected to seal all three points on offer.

