Business News | HOAC Foods Reports Strong H2 & FY26 Performance; FY26 Total Income Up 90% and PAT Rises 77%

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 13: HOAC Foods India Limited (NSE: HOACFOODS), a fast-growing FMCG company offering high-quality flour, spices, pulses & mustard oil under its flagship brand Hariom Atta & Spices, announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26 and Financial Year ended March 31, 2026.

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Management Commentary

Mr. Rambabu Thakur, Founder & Managing Director, said:

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"FY26 has been a transformational year for HOAC Foods. We delivered strong financial performance during the year, with Total Income growing by 90% and PAT increasing by 77% on a YoY basis, supported by deeper distribution reach, retail expansion, export execution, and increasing acceptance of our diversified product portfolio.

During the year, we strengthened our operational infrastructure through new warehousing capabilities, expanded our retail and franchise footprint, and accelerated our entry into international markets. The response to our newly launched products category has also been encouraging.

As we move ahead, we remain focused on scaling our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our B2B and export business, and strengthening the Hariom brand across domestic and global markets."

Key Business & Operational Highlights

Strengthened Distribution Network

- Expanded presence across North Delhi through strategic distribution partnerships.

- Increased retail penetration across general trade channels.

Export Business Expansion

- Operationalized export warehouse infrastructure in Delhi.

- Successfully executed export shipments to international markets, including the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States

- Continued development of the export order pipeline.

Expansion in Manufacturing Capabilities

- Advanced plans for the mega manufacturing facility in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

- Strengthened production capabilities across core FMCG categories.

Growth in Retail & Franchise Network

- Expanded company-owned retail outlets and franchise presence across Delhi NCR.

- Continued focus on strengthening direct consumer engagement.

Product Portfolio Expansion

- Received encouraging market response for our newly launched products

- Continued emphasis on high-quality, chemical-free food essentials under the Hariom brand.

About HOAC Foods India Limited

HOAC Foods India Limited is a consumer-focused FMCG company engaged in the manufacturing and retailing of flour, spices, pulses, oil, dry fruits, grains and related food essentials. The company operates through company-owned outlets, franchise stores, e-commerce channels, and an expanding B2B network. Under its brand Hariom Atta & Spices, the company emphasizes natural, fresh, and chemical-free products, connecting households with nutritious daily essentials.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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