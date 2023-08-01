VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 1: Obesity is a global problem. However, its prevalence in India is growing faster than the world average. According to a 2021 study by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, around 40 per cent of Indians are overweight. One out of every four Indians is suffering from overweight issues.

To address this issue, Hobit is coming up with a revolutionary product called HOBfit. HOBfit will help working professionals and homemakers get fit in a fun-loving manner, with four key factors: mentoring and regular consultation with two pro coaches, exclusive fun-loving workouts, detailed daily analysis powered by AI, and personalized diet plans prepared by dieticians.

Hobit has recently opened up the waitlist for HOBfit on its application, where already 50,000+ people have joined the waitlist. HOBfit is expected to be live from Aug '23 onwards, and it will operate on a subscription-based model.

Gaurav Dua, Co-founder of Hobit, said, "Through HOBfit, we will reach ten million+ users. We will not only focus on weight management but also on modifying the lifestyle of individuals by inculcating healthy habits to get and stay fit in a fun-loving way."

Hobit was started in 2020 by Gaurav Dua, Arpit Tyagi, and Lakshay Rohilla. Hobit claims to have a user base of over 500,000 across India and the UAE. HOBIT is a revolutionary platform designed exclusively for those seeking fun-loving workouts. It is a haven for fitness enthusiasts who believe exercising should be enjoyable. Along with this, HOBIT provides users with a community of like-minded peers who have an interest in the same workout classes. Hobit is currently serving users across India and the UAE.

Arpit Tyagi, Co-founder of Hobit, said, "With HOBfit, our program is designed to fit the lifestyle of the individual. We customize it based not just on their age, but also their body needs, goals, lifestyle, diseases, family history, stress, and activity levels, etc. With HOBfit, we will help individuals lose weight in a sustainable manner."

The global online/virtual fitness market was valued at $14.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $250.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Lakshay Rohilla, Co-founder of Hobit, said, "HOBfit will deliver a powerful experience. It will provide analytics on your performance of each session, track your calorie intake and deficit, provide personalized diet plans based on your body weight, height, and regular fitness activities, along with fun-loving six-day workouts."

