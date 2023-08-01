While Rocky Randhawa may be tickling your hearts, it's Ranveer Singh weaving the real magic, right? Ranveer has joined hands with Karan Johar for his next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and that's a combination that was waiting to happen. While his colourful shirts from the trailer managed to give us an insight into the life of Mr Randhawa, Ranveer's off-screen choices also resonated with his new onscreen character. Unlike his usual self, Singh didn't opt for anything quirky but settled for some dapper pieces instead. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Movie Mints Rs 27.15 Crore In India.

Ranveer Singh's stylist, Eka Lakhani is busy updating her Instagram account with his cool clicks from different promotional outings. With his dapper jackets and tailored pants, the Bajirao Mastani actor is presenting a package that's so irresistible. Sticking to his Sindhi roots, RS is in no mood to ditch his solitaire studs and we wonder if that's his new obsession. Singh's jaw-dropping looks have convinced us why girls can't stop going gaga over him and why Bollywood's so obsessed with him. His style file for RARKPK promotions is anything but boring and if not fancy, it's still delightful to your eyes. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few of his looks from the promotions, shall we? Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Are Fabulous in Karan Johar's Well-Intentioned But Flawed, Preachy Romantic Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Man With a Swag

Desi Munda!

Whistle Whistle!

Swag-tastic!

Impressionable!

Iski Pant Bhi Sexy!

Hot!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the big screens on July 28.

