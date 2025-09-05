VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: The definitions of body contouring and weight loss surgery are often confused. The two options are different in their aims, methods, and outcomes in profound ways. It is important to understand the distinctions between surgeon options so you can select the best suited for your health and appearance!

Also Read | Mount Mary Fair 2025 Full Schedule With Important Dates: From Novena To the Octave, Celebrate Bandra Fair in Mumbai To Honour Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount.

According to Dr. Preeti Yadav, widely considered one of the best plastic surgeons in Gurgaon, body contouring isn't a method of weight loss. This is all about reshaping your body once you have reached a healthy weight.

What is Body Contouring?

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Government to Focus on Higher Basic Pay, DA Merger and Simplified Salary Structure for Employees and Pensioners From January 2026.

This is a series of cosmetic surgery procedures performed to reshape your body, remove stubborn skin and fat that remain after you lose weight. It is not a weight-loss surgery but a cosmetic procedure to improve body shape.

Common body contouring procedures offered by Dr. Preeti Yadav include:

Liposuction

Liposuction surgery is a surgical technique where doctors suction away the excess fat and shape the body. It reshapes your body, but does not reduce your weight.

What Does It Do?

A plastic surgeon inserts a thin cannula tube through very small skin cuts. The tube is attached to a machine that uses suction to gently remove the fat.

Areas Where Liposuction Helps

* Belly and waist* Thighs and hips* Arms* Back* Double chin and neck

Liposuction Types

* Tumescent Liposuction: it uses a special liquid to reduce bleeding and pain.* Liposuction using Ultrasound or Laser Energy: - This breaks down fat by using sound waves or Laser energy.* Power-assisted Liposuction: Uses a vibrating device to remove fat more easily.

Tummy tuck

The procedure involves the removal of extra skin and body fat. Also the abdominal muscles are tightened to restore firmness and reshape your stomach. This procedure improves the abdomen's appearance, but does not affect your weight.

What Does It Do?

A cut by the surgeon just above the pubis. Removed excess skin and fat with the tightening of abdominal muscles. The cuts are closed to result in a smoother, tighter abdomen.

Areas Where Liposuction Helps

* Lower abdomen* Upper abdomen* Sagging skin after pregnancy* Loose skin after weight loss

Types of Tummy Tuck

1. Mini tummy tuck: it is for smaller bulges below the navel.2. Full tummy tuck: This addresses the whole abdomen.3. Extended tummy tuck: It targets the sides and love handles.4. 360o body lift: it involves removing excess fat and skin around the entire waistline, back, and abdomen.

Arm Lift

The upper arm is removed of excess skin and fat by doctors. The arms are contoured, appearing firmer and toned, without affecting the overall weight of the body.

What Does It Do?

A surgeon makes an incision along the inner or back side of the upper arm. doctors removed excess skin and fat, and the remaining skin is tightened. The incision is then closed carefully to minimize visible scarring.

Areas Where Arm Lift Helps

* Upper arms* Sagging skin after weight loss* Loose skin due to aging

Arm Lift Types

* Traditional Arm Lift: Removes skin and fat along the entire upper arm.* Mini Arm Lift: Focuses on the area closer to the armpit with a smaller incision.* Extended Arm Lift: Includes the area near the chest along with the upper arm.

Thigh lift

The thigh lift is a surgical procedure that involves doctors removing excess skin and fat. The legs are reshaped, and they appear firmer. However, the overall weight is not reduced.

What does it do?

Plastic surgeons make an incision on the inner or outer thigh. The excess skin and fat are removed and the remaining skin is tightened. Close the incision carefully to reduce visible scarring.

The Thigh Lift can help in the following areas

* Inner thighs* Outside thighs* Skin sagging after weight loss* Skin loosening due to age

Thigh Lift Types

* Inner Thigh lift - This treatment targets sagging skin in the inner thighs.* Outer Thigh lift - Concentrates on the outer thighs.* Extended Thighlift - This includes the area around the buttocks and the thighs.

Mommy makeover

These procedures combine breast augmentation with liposuction, and include a tummy tuck. This procedure aims to improve women's confidence by fixing stretched out breasts and stretched out skin after pregnancy and childbirth. This procedure is not intended to replace weight-loss.

What does it do?

A surgeon can customize the procedure as per the patient's needs. Most commonly Tummy Tuck is used to tighten your abdomen. Lifting or enhancing breasts can also be done. All procedures should be performed together or in stages to achieve the best results.

Mommy Makeover can help in these areas

* Abdomen for loose skin, stretched muscles and muscle stretches* Breasts for loss of volume or sagging* Fat in the hips, thighs and waist

After pregnancy, the overall body shape changes

What is Weight Loss Surgery?

Weight loss surgery, also called bariatric surgery, is designed for people who are obese or have obesity-related health problems. It works by changing the stomach or digestive system so that patients eat less and lose a significant amount of weight over time.

Common types of weight loss surgery include:

1. Gastric Sleeve Surgery:

It is an operation to help people lose weight by making the stomach smaller in size and resembling a tube shape. The stomach can hold less and triggers less hunger. So, people eat less and lose weight

What does it do?

A bariatric surgery removes 70-80% of your stomach and leaves a tubular "sleeve". You will feel fuller sooner and consume less food with a smaller stomach. This also reduces hunger hormones which help regulate appetite.

Gastric Sleeves Help in Several Areas

* Severe obesity * Diabetes or high blood pressure are weight-related problems.* Patients who cannot lose weight by diet and exercise alone

Gastric Sleeves types

* Standard Gastric Sleeve: Most common type of gastric sleeve as it reduces stomach size.* Single-Incision Sleeve: In this type there is Less scarring with fewer cuts.* Robotic Gastric Sleeve: Surgeon uses robotic technology to increase precision.

2. Gastric Bypass:

It is used for weight loss. The doctors create a chamber from the stomach, and connect it to the small intestine. Because of this it is not possible to store as much food in the stomach and it cannot absorb calories.

What is it used for?

Surgery involves the division of your stomach and its connection with the small intestine. The food is then passed to the small intestine. This allows you to eat less.

There are different kinds of gastric bypasses.

* Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass: This is the most common method, where a chamber forms in the stomach and connects to the intestine.* Mini Gastric Bypass: A simpler version of gastric bypass, with fewer connections but the same results.

3. Gastric Banding:

This weight loss surgery involves placing an adjustable band on the upper part of the stomach.. It creates a chamber that limits the amount of food that you can consume.

What Does It Do?

The silicone band is applied to the upper abdomen by making small incisions. The band can be tightened by injecting fluid under the skin into a small chamber and controlling the amount of food that passes through.

Types of Gastric Banding

* Standard Adjustable Gastric Band: The most common type, adjusted with fluid injections.* Mini Gastric Banding Systems: Newer versions designed with smaller devices for easier adjustment.

How to choose the Right Procedure

What are your goals?

Understanding your medical status is important. You may need weight loss surgery if you are medically prescribed to lose weight. Body contouring, however, is a cosmetic procedure.

Consult a surgeon with experience. Dr. Preeti Yadav is a surgeon who has extensive training and can provide you with the safest and best option. Understanding the recovery process. Understand the recovery process and what to expect. You will achieve better results if you follow these steps.

Why Choose Dr. Preeti Yadav

The selection of a surgeon is crucial for the outcome.

Dr. Preeti Yadav is a standout because:

* Over 15+ years of experience in cosmetic and Plastic Surgery * More than 10,000 successful operations with high patient satisfaction.* Contouring for natural results: Advanced techniques* All patients can benefit from individualized treatment plans* Konarc Aesthetics Gurgaon has state-of-the art facilities.* Dr. Preeti is a plastic surgeon in Gurgaon who is well-known for her artistic skills and surgical vision

Final Thoughts

In summary:

* Weight loss surgery will help with the reduction of body weight and provide health benefits* Body contouring will help to shape the body and remove the excessive loose skin after weight loss.* Both procedures can enhance each other and provide a total body transformation. * If you are considering either of these procedures, consult Dr. Preeti from Konarc Aesthetics Gurugram. She can help you choose the right procedure for your lifestyle, goals, body shape and type, and even your body type.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)