PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: Humsaaz The Musical, a revolutionary film blending music and storytelling like never before, is set to hit theatres on February 28. This unique musical, directed by Soumyajit Ganguly and produced by Biocine Production House, marks the acting debut of the multi-talented Anwesshaa, who also takes on the roles of music composer, lyricist, background score creator, and lead singer--an unprecedented feat in Indian cinema.

Also Read | Pi Coin Price: Cryptocurrency Goes Live After 2-Year Wait, Know How To Own It.

The film follows three friends, Khanak (Anwesshaa), Zoya, and Nisha, who embark on a peaceful getaway only to encounter unexpected twists in their journey. As Khanak reconnects with Loy (MD. Iqbal), an old acquaintance who denies remembering her, emotions flare, entangling them in a dance of romance, rejection, and self-discovery. Loy's colleague Akshay and his girlfriend Rupali, along with Nisha and Zoya, add further complexity to their interactions, making Humsaaz a captivating exploration of modern relationships, where music speaks louder than words.

Breaking conventions, Humsaaz The Musical features a cast of singers and actors, minimizing traditional playback singing. The film boasts a stellar lineup of vocalists, including Shaan, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Prakriti, and Dhrupadi, enhancing its deeply immersive musical experience.

Also Read | Filter Coffee To Get Costlier in Bengaluru: Bengalureans To Pay More for City's Iconic Filter Coffee Amid Metro Fare Hike.

Anwesshaa, a renowned singer and composer with accolades like the Filmfare Award (East), Mirchi Music Awards, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award, continues to push artistic boundaries with Humsaaz.

With a compelling narrative, breathtaking music, and a stunning natural backdrop, Humsaaz The Musical promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Watch the official trailer: https://youtu.be/ahysf71Wgxc?si=pjR6hsbcLVM8l3EV

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)