Mumbai, February 20: Pi Coin, the highly anticipated cryptocurrency, has been finally launched after its mainnet went live today, February 20, after a two-year delay. With over 60 million registered users worldwide, the transition from the Pi testnet to the mainnet will allow users to migrate their mined coins and spark the beginning of Pi Coin's journey as a tradable asset.

Pi Coin launch has created a global buzz, particularly in countries like Iran, India, and Indonesia, where excitement around the coin's potential for profit and widespread adoption continues to build. As of the latest data, Pi Coin is trading at USD 1.78 on OKX and USD 1.70 on Bitget. Is Aureal One (DLUME) the Ultimate Top Cryptocurrency? 5 Must-Buy Picks.

All About Pi Coin

Founded in 2019 by Stanford PhDs Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan, Pi Network uses the Web3 ecosystem to enable users to mine coins for free without relying on energy-intensive methods used by other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Instead of using costly hardware, Pi allows users to mine coins through a mobile app, making it accessible to everyday people.

The official listing of Pi Coin has garnered support from multiple centralized exchanges, including OKX, Bitget, Bitrue, HTX, and BitMart, all of which are set to list the token at launch. Additionally, Bitget has announced a USD 60,000 Pi airdrop pool for eligible users, running until March 3. BitMart is offering a USD 3,000 USDT Pi giveaway to 300 selected users. Donald Trump Says He Is Committed to Making United States the 'Crypto Capital'.

How to Own Pi Coin?

Get the Pi Network app from the app store.

Tap the lightning bolt icon to start earning Pi coins.

After 3 days, add 3-5 trusted contacts to boost your mining rate.

Share your referral code to increase your earnings.

Participate in features like chats and polls to earn more Pi.

Learn about the Pioneer, Contributor, and Ambassador roles to maximize your earning potential.

How Pi Network Works

Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies that rely on energy-intensive proof-of-work systems, Pi Network uses the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) to validate transactions. Users create trust circles by nominating reliable contacts, forming a global trust graph that secures the network.

The mining process rewards users for daily check-ins, expanding their trust circles, running full nodes, and engaging in ecosystem development.

