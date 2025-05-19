PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: HVAX Technologies Limited (NSE -HVAX), a turnkey pharmaceutical project integrator specializing in cleanroom infrastructure, HVAC systems, and engineering consultancy, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 and FY25.

H2 & FY25 Key Financial Highlights

FY25

* Total Income of Rs 131.42 Cr, YoY growth of 22.29%* EBITDA of Rs 18.97 Cr, YoY growth of 31.52%* EBITDA Margin (%) of 14.44%, YoY growth of 101 BPS* PAT of Rs 11.04 Cr, YoY growth of 29.69%* PAT Margin (%) of 8.40%, YoY growth of 48 BPS* EPS of Rs 45.90, YoY growth of 6.87%

H2 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 84.94 Cr* EBITDA of Rs 11.82 Cr* EBITDA Margin (%) of 13.92%* Net Profit of Rs 7.22 Cr* Net Profit Margin (%) of 8.50%* EPS of Rs 27.20

Commenting on Financial Performance Nirbhaynarayan Singh, Chairman and Whole-Time Director of HVAX Technologies Limited said: "FY25 has been a transformative and defining year for HVAX Technologies Limited. The period was marked by key milestones, operational progress, and strategic advancements--driven by the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term value creation.

A major highlight of the year was HVAX's successful listing on the National Stock Exchange. This milestone enhances the company's visibility, opens new avenues for growth, and strengthens institutional trust. It also brings greater responsibility, which HVAX is embracing with discipline and a forward-looking mindset.

Internationally, HVAX continued to expand its footprint through repeat orders and new client acquisitions, reinforcing its ability to serve complex and regulated markets. The company also invested in digital systems, process automation, and capacity building to strengthen long-term execution capabilities. HVAX's teams demonstrated agility and professionalism, enabling the company to consistently exceed client expectations and maintain its leadership position.

Looking ahead, the management remains confident in the company's strategic direction. Plans are in place to enhance capabilities, explore synergistic partnerships, and deliver sustained value through precision, reliability, and innovation."

Commenting on Financial Performance, Prayagdatt Mishra, Managing Director of HVAX Technologies Limited, said: "Our listing on the NSE during FY25 marks a significant milestone for HVAX Technologies, symbolising not only our growth but also our commitment to enhanced transparency and operational discipline. This achievement sets the foundation for the next phase of our expansion.

Throughout the year, we remained focused on delivering integrated, compliant, and technically robust solutions in the cleanroom and controlled environment infrastructure space. We also recorded notable progress in our international business, driven by repeat orders and the addition of new client relationships.

As part of our strategic initiatives, we are exploring collaborations to diversifying industries like healthcare, solar, semiconductors aiming to contribute hugely to their cleanroom-compliant infrastructure. Internally, we continue to strengthen our capabilities through investments in systems, talent, and project planning to meet the evolving demands of regulated sectors.

Looking ahead, our strategy will remain execution-driven and firmly aligned with the industry's growing need for precision, quality, and reliability."

