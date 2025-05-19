We are all well aware of the negative effects of social media. While they may be true, by no means do they have to be the standard or even the norm. When used right, social media can prove to be beneficial to an individual’s growth, allowing them to achieve their goals and ambitions. Take the booming market of content creators, for instance. From acting jobs to running successful businesses, they are everywhere, ruling algorithms and redefining fame. Provided, they have their own niche! These young entrepreneurs are proving just that. Shuddh Swad, a start-up that saw the birth of its popularity online even before its website launch, is attributed to the young owners who have taken credibility to new heights, one Instagram reel at a time. Jayanta and his co-founder friend came up with the food business idea to sell authentic traditional recipes, including thekua, banana chips and makhana. But with a good twist in fate, their brand seems to have gained popularity even before its launch, more like a marketing lesson for successful brands. So, what is this brand all about? Who are the owners? Let’s uncover the latest Instagram sensational start-up, sparking curiosity among social media users. Surat’s Pappu Chaiwala Goes Viral Online With His Unique Tea-Making Skills, Gets Compared to Dolly Chaiwala.

Who Are the Owners of Shuddh Swad Thekua?

A quick scroll through their Instagram page will lead you to videos featuring the young entrepreneur Jayanta. Taking to the social platform, the first video shows him announcing his start-up idea as a 16-year-old while taking viewers along the journey. From getting a food license to the packaging details, creating a website and more, what really makes their videos gram-worthy is the authenticity of the process. He attempts to keep it all very real, up-close, redefining what aesthetics should be. In follow-up Instagram reels, he further introduces his partner (whose name isn’t revealed in the videos) and their goal to generate an INR 1 crore revenue in a year. Instagram Influencer Couple Meghana and Pankaj Turns Tata Safari Back Seat Into Makeshift Bed For Bangalore To Goa Road Trip.

Meet the Owners of Shuddh Swad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shuddh Swad (@shuddhswad49)

Shuddh Swad Thekua – Instagram Sensation Start-Up

As per their website, the Shuddh Swad business idea was born in the town of Adra, Purulia, West Bengal. The brand aims to sell traditional snack recipes that include thekua, the popular sweet dish of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, along with banana chips and makhana (lotus seeds or fox nuts). Before the website launch, their Instagram reels reached many, garnering millions of views, making their business idea an overnight sensation. At the time of writing, the official Instagram page Shuddh Swad boasts over 63K followers. What would leave many brands curious is the way they marketed their products before the launch.

Creating the Shuddh Swad Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shuddh Swad (@shuddhswad49)

Young Entrepreneurs Aiming High!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shuddh Swad (@shuddhswad49)

These young entrepreneurs certainly proved how social media can empower businesses, helping them build their audiences and boost their bottom lines.

