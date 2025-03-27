PNN

Goa [India], March 27: Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS Officer and celebrated author Dr. Heera Lal Patel has been conferred the prestigious 'Impact Beyond Measure CSR Award' at a distinguished felicitation ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Goa. The event was organized by the Directorate of Social Welfare, Government of Goa, in collaboration with Mindcube Services Limited.

The award was presented by the Governor of Goa, P. S.Sreedharan Pillai, in the presence of Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Dessai, to recognize Dr. Lal's outstanding contributions to sustainable governance and inclusive development that directly align with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of WDC-PMKSY 2.0, Dr. Heera Lal has led transformative initiatives in the areas of land development, water conservation, and sustainable agriculture.

Under his leadership, PMKSY projects have empowered thousands of farmers, improved rural livelihoods, and delivered long-lasting environmental and economic impact.

In his earlier tenure as District Magistrate of Banda, Dr. Lal pioneered water conservation programs that led to measurable increases in groundwater levels and revival of traditional water bodies. He is also the visionary force behind the Green Election initiative--launched in Anandpur Sahib and later adopted in Mumbai--which seamlessly integrated sustainability into the democratic process by reducing plastic use and promoting biodegradable practices during elections.

Dr. Heera Lal's Model Gaon initiative has become a blueprint for rural transformation through holistic development.

His work is driven by the philosophy of Do Maa--serving both one's biological mother and Mother Earth (Jal, Jungle, Zameen). His "Red Carpet over Red Tape" approach fosters a participatory, citizen-centric governance model rooted in empathy and efficiency.

On receiving the award, Dr. Heera Lal remarked, "I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition. It is not just an acknowledgment of my work, but a tribute to every individual striving for meaningful change. Together, we can build a more inclusive and sustainable society."

Dr. Heera Lal's leadership has not only earned him accolades across the public and private sectors but also made him a frequent speaker at reputed platforms, including the National Centre for Good Governance, where he was recently invited to address Sri Lankan civil service officers during their Mid-Career Training Programme.

This recognition adds yet another feather to Dr. Heera Lal's illustrious cap, reinforcing his identity as a ground action leader committed to building an equitable, empowered, and environmentally conscious India.

