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Rain threatens to disrupt today’s high-stakes PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 encounter between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala. Local authorities have issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ for the Kangra Valley, warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds during play. While Mumbai are already eliminated, Punjab desperately requires a victory to revive their top-four ambitions following four consecutive defeats. A washout would result in shared points, damaging Punjab’s playoff trajectory. Fans can find the Dharamshala Weather Live updates below. You Can Follow Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard here.

Dharamshala Weather Live

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Windy). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).