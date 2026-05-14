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Punjab Kings (PBKS) host Mumbai Indians (MI) on 14 May, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in a match of contrasting stakes in IPL 2026. While the five-time champions Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from the playoff race, Punjab Kings find themselves in a desperate battle to arrest a four-match losing streak and secure their position in the top four. The PBKS vs MI IPL 2026, held at one of the world's most scenic cricket venues, is expected to draw a capacity crowd of 23,000 spectators. You Can Follow Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard here.

PBKS vs MI Live Streaming on JioHotstar

Following the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar in early 2025, JioHotstar is the exclusive digital destination for IPL 2026. Fans can stream the PBKS vs MI match live on the JioHotstar app or website.

The platform offers several high-tech viewing options:

4K Resolution: Available for users with compatible devices and high-speed connections.

MaxView: A vertical viewing mode designed specifically for mobile users.

Multi-Cam: Allows viewers to switch between different camera angles, including a dedicated "Champion's Feed."

Regional Commentary: The match is available in 12 languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional dialects. Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast for PBKS vs MI IPL 2026.

PBKS vs MI TV Telecast on Star Sports Network

For those who prefer traditional linear television, the Star Sports Network remains the official broadcaster for IPL 2026 in India. The match will be aired across several channels to cater to diverse linguistic audiences.

The primary channels include Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and dedicated feeds for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. High-definition (HD) versions of these channels are also available for an enhanced viewing experience.Punjab Kings Playoffs Scenario if PBKS vs MI is Washed Out Due to Rain in Dharamshala.

PBKS vs MI Match Preview

Punjab Kings enter the contest sitting on the edge of the playoff bracket with 12 points from 11 matches. After a dominant start to the season that saw them win seven of their opening games, Shreyas Iyer’s side has struggled for momentum in the second half of the tournament. A victory tonight is essential to keep their destiny in their own hands as the race for the final four intensifies.

Mumbai Indians, currently ranked ninth, are playing for pride. Despite their elimination following a recent defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the side has shown signs of a resurgence in batting form. The return of Rohit Sharma from injury has bolstered their top order, and the five-time winners will be eager to play the role of "spoiler" against their northern rivals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).