PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2: ICFAI Business School (IBS) has always believed that the best way to prepare future managers is by giving them not just academic knowledge, but also practical exposure to the real-world tools that global businesses rely on. Staying true to this vision, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has equipped all its nine campuses with two advanced learning facilities that place its students ahead of the curve -- the Bloomberg Lab and the SAP Lab. Together, they bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry practice, offering students the confidence and skills to thrive in competitive corporate environments.

Also Read | Is September 3 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on Wednesday for Karma Puja in India? Here’s What RBI Calendar Says.

Bloomberg labs bring global finance into the classroom

In today's fast-paced business environment, access to real-time data and insights is critical. To prepare students for this reality, ICFAI Business School (IBS) provides Bloomberg Terminals to students across all campuses. Bloomberg is the world's leading platform for financial news, data, analytics, and research. Trusted by asset managers, business leaders, and policymakers worldwide, it brings global financial leadership directly into the classroom.

Also Read | Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam To Remain in Jail As High Court Dismisses Their Bail Pleas in Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case.

The Bloomberg Lab allows students to work in simulated market environments, where they can analyze financial markets, assess economic scenarios, and interpret global developments that influence economies and corporations. For students, this means going beyond theory into practice: testing strategies, studying market movements, and learning how financial decisions are made in real time.

This exposure ensures that ICFAI Business School (IBS ) graduates can confidently step into roles in investment banking, asset management, consulting, or corporate finance. They do not just read about financial markets; they experience how they function, gaining a level of practical familiarity that distinguishes them in job interviews and boardrooms alike.

Adding to this advantage, ICFAI Business School (IBS) students receive free access to the Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC) certification. This interactive program introduces them to over 70 Bloomberg functions, covering topics such as economics, fixed income, equities, and portfolio management. Completing this certification provides students with a recognized credential that adds weight to their resumes and demonstrates their preparedness to recruiters.

The Bloomberg platform also fosters analytical skills. By working with real-time, verified data, students learn to evaluate information critically, develop insights, and create tools for decision-making. In essence, the Bloomberg Lab helps ICFAI Business School (IBS) students build the same expertise that senior professionals in financial institutions and government agencies depend on every day.

SAP Lab: Understanding how businesses run

While Bloomberg prepares students for financial decision-making, the SAP Lab equips them with a deep understanding of how organizations function internally. In Semester III, a core course called Business Process Integration is taught in computer labs using SAP's advanced software systems.

Students work with SAP S/4 HANA, the leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform used by top companies worldwide. They also explore SAP's Vision of the Intelligent Enterprise and engage with the SAP Fiori User Interface, which allows them to experience firsthand how modern organizations manage data, workflows, and decision-making processes.

Through this lab, students are introduced to the entire spectrum of business operations. From supply chain management (SD, MM, PP) and finance (FI, CO) to human resources (HCM), project systems (PS), asset management (EAM), and customer service (CS, QM), they understand how different business functions are integrated through ERP systems. This is further reinforced with case studies that replicate real-world corporate challenges.

One of the highlights of the SAP Lab is its use of business simulation games. These interactive tools enable students to manage virtual companies using SAP S/4 HANA, helping them see how decisions in procurement, production, or finance ripple across the entire organization. Such exercises sharpen decision-making skills, strategic thinking, and cross-functional awareness.

Beyond ERP, students also gain exposure to cutting-edge applications such as Data Mining, Geospatial Processing, Text Analytics, and Graph Processing. These areas are becoming increasingly relevant as businesses rely on big data and advanced analytics for competitive advantage.

For ICFAI Business School (IBS) students, the SAP Lab is more than a course requirement; it is preparation for the workplace. Recruiters value candidates who already have practical familiarity with ERP systems, as it reduces the learning curve when they enter the job market. This hands-on exposure gives IBS graduates an edge in interviews and ensures they can contribute effectively from day one.

A distinctive edge for ICFAI Business School (IBS) graduates

Together, the Bloomberg and SAP Labs underscore IBS's commitment to holistic learning. They represent the institution's philosophy of combining theory with practice, ensuring students are not only well-versed in management principles but also equipped with industry-standard tools.

While many business schools teach management concepts in theory, ICFAI Business School (IBS) ensures that its students apply these concepts in real-world contexts. By working on Bloomberg Terminals, they learn how to interpret global financial events. By working with SAP systems, they learn how to integrate and streamline business processes. This dual exposure ensures that ICFAI Business School (IBS) graduates are industry-ready, capable of adapting to diverse roles across finance, consulting, operations, analytics, and technology-driven businesses.

What truly sets ICFAI Business School (IBS) apart is that these facilities are not limited to one flagship campus. All nine campuses -- Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Dehradun -- provide students access to Bloomberg and SAP Labs. This democratization of resources reflects IBS's belief that every student, regardless of location, should have equal opportunity to benefit from world-class infrastructure.

For more information visit https://ibsindia.org/ .

Contact us

IBS Admission OfficePlot No.65, Nagarjuna HillsPunjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082TelanganaPh 040-23440963 (5 lines)Toll Free: 1800 425 55 66 77Email: ibsat@ibsindia.orgVisit: ibsindia.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762307/Bloomberg_SAP_Lab_IBS.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/IBS_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)