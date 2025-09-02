Is September 3 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on Wednesday for Karma Puja in India? Here's What RBI Calendar Says

Mumbai, September 2: Is September 3 a bank holiday? Are banks open or closed on Wednesday across the country? If you're looking for answers to these questions, you have come to the right place. The questions also come amid growing confusion over whether September 3 is a bank holiday. It must be noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a bank holiday for Wednesday, September 3. According to the RBI's holiday calendar for September 2025, September 3 is a bank holiday on account of Karma Puja, which will be observed in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Although September 3 (Wednesday) is a designated bank holiday, people are unsure whether the Karma Puja holiday applies nationwide or only to a particular state. In addition to the September 3 bank holiday, banks will stay shut for four more days this week. These include September 4 for First Onam, September 5 for Id-e-Milad, September 6 for Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) and September 7 for a weekend holiday. Scroll below to know whether banks are open or closed nationwide on Wednesday, September 3. Bank Holidays September First Week: Banks To Remain Closed for 5 Days Between September 1-7; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Is September 3 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed Nationwide on Wednesday?

As mentioned above, September 3 (Wednesday) is a bank holiday on account of Karma Puja. However, the September 3 bank holiday applies only to Jharkhand, where it has been declared. This means all public and private banks in Jharkhand and its capital, Ranchi, will remain closed for business on Wednesday, September 3. That said, physical banking will remain operational in other parts of the country on Wednesday, September 3.

Although banks will stay shut for physical banking in Jharkhand on September 3 (Wednesday), locals can use digital services, including internet banking, ATMs, and NEFTs, for pending bank work, as these services will remain functional 24/7. Hence, the answer to the question, "Is September 3 a bank holiday?" is yes, it is a bank holiday, but only in Jharkhand. Bank Holidays in September 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Next Month on Account of First Onam, Durga Puja and More; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

The answer to the question "Are banks open or closed on Wednesday across the country?" is that banks are closed only in Jharkhand and will remain open in the rest of the country. In addition to regional festivals and national holidays, banks remain closed for business on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of each month.

Fact check

Claim : Wednesday, September 3, is a bank holiday and that banks will remain closed nationwide. Conclusion : Banks are closed in Jharkhand on Wednesday, September 3 on account of Karma Puja. They will continue to remain open in other parts of the country. Full of Trash Clean

