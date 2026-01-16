VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16: In a remarkable demonstration of global unity, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) celebrated 3rd January 2026 as the 2nd International Day of Cultural Relations, bringing together 150 organizations and more than 50,000 members from 156 countries. The day, instituted by ICMEI last year, coincides with the birthday of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a globally respected cultural icon, founder of Noida Film City, and officially recognized Cultural Ambassador to over 90 nations.

Also Read | 'Vote Chori Is an Anti-National Act': Rahul Gandhi Accuses ECI of 'Gaslighting' Voters, Alleges 'Vote Theft' as Maharashtra Civic Poll Counting Begins.

The historic celebration was hosted at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, transforming the venue into a vibrant global confluence of artists, diplomats, educationists, and cultural leaders. The event powerfully reinforced the belief that art and culture are the strongest bridges between nations, capable of transcending borders, ideologies, and differences.

Addressing the distinguished gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah--who has devoted over three decades to promoting Love, Peace, and Unity through Art and Culture--remarked: "In a world facing divisions, art and culture emerge as the universal language of harmony. The International Day of Cultural Relations is a reminder that cultural understanding is not optional--it is essential for global peace and sustainable coexistence."

Also Read | S*x Between the Husband and Wife Must Be Consensual, Says Gujarat High Court; Denies Bail to Man Accused of Subjecting Wife to Unnatural S*x and Physical Cruelty.

The declaration and continued observance of this day were met with overwhelming appreciation. Messages of congratulations and solidarity poured in from eminent dignitaries, international institutions, cultural organizations, and creative professionals across continents, applauding ICMEI's visionary initiative.

Dr. Marwah, recipient of thousands of national and international honors and holder of multiple world records, was widely acknowledged as a pioneer of cultural diplomacy. Under his leadership, Marwah Studios has evolved into a global nucleus for international cooperation, nurturing collaborations in cinema, education, media, and cultural exchange.

A special highlight of the celebration was a collective pledge by participating organizations to actively promote cultural dialogue, mutual respect, and international understanding throughout the year.

"Cultural diplomacy is the need of our time," Dr. Marwah emphasized. "When we celebrate diversity through creativity, we build a future founded on trust, respect, and collaboration."

The International Day of Cultural Relations, now established as an annual global observance, stands as a powerful symbol of humanity's shared cultural heritage. The 2026 celebration has set an inspiring benchmark, encouraging nations and communities worldwide to harness the transformative power of art and culture to unite the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)