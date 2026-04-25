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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: Financial results The Board of Directors of IDFC FIRST Bank, in its meeting held today, approved the audited financial results for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2026.

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1. Loans and advances include credit substitutes. NIM is Gross of IBPC & Sell-down. Capital Adequacy includes profits of the interim periods.

2. Normalized PAT for Q4-FY26 excludes the impact of items that are one-time in nature, including the fraud incident, Treasury loss and Income Tax refund.

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Notes:

87% of the YoY growth in loans is constituted by growth in Mortgage Loans, Vehicle loans, Consumer loans, Business Banking and Wholesale loans Credit Cards in force crossed 4.5 million mark during Q4-FY26. Wealth management Business (Private Wealth) of the Bank grew by 23% YoY to cross Rs. 57,000 crore. Provisions as a % of Average Loans reduced continuously during FY26 from 2.69% in Q1 FY26 to 2.24% in Q2 FY26 to 2.05% in Q3 FY26 to 1.63% in Q4 FY26. For full year FY26, it stood at 2.13%. Provisions as a % of Average Total Assets, reduced from 1.92% in Q1 FY26 to 1.58% in Q2 FY26 to 1.45% in Q3 FY26 to 1.18% in Q4 FY26. For full year FY26, it stood at 1.52%. Bank has utilised Rs 35 crores of contingency provisions on MFI in Q4 FY26 and carries forward Rs 130 crores into the next financial year. Regarding the incident in Chandigarh, the Bank has fully expensed out the impacted amount in Q4 FY26, for which the post-tax impact is Rs. 483 crores. Management is reasonably certain that no further material financial adjustments are required beyond those already recognised. Commenting on the results, Mr. V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO said, "The asset quality of the bank remains stable. We have always mentioned that the asset quality of all businesses continues to perform well, except for the micro-finance book, which was an issue for the entire industry in FY25 and FY26. Hence, with the micro-finance issue behind us, the GNPA and NNPA have come down to healthy levels of 1.61% and 0.48% respectively. The provisions during Q4 FY26 have come down to the lowest level of two years, at 1.63% of loans, which is equivalent to 1.18% of assets. The first month of Q1FY27 has started strong for deposits, and the bank is confident of growing its deposit business healthily in line with past trends."

About the Bank

1. Vision: To build a world-class Bank in India, founded with principles of Ethical, Digital, and Social Good Banking. 2. Scale: IDFC FIRST Bank is one of India's fast-growing private banks, building its UI, UX, and tech stack like a fintech. As of March 31, 2026, the Bank serves 38 million customers, with a customer business of Rs. 5,74,731 crore ($62.9b) comprising customer deposits of ₹2,84,453 crore ($31.1b) and loans & advances of ₹2,90,278 crore ($31.8b). Customer deposits grew 17.3% YoY and loans 20.0% YoY. We reach over 60,000 cities, towns, and villages, operate through 1,147 branches. 3. Scope: We are a universal Bank offering complete range of services, including Retail, MSME, Rural, Startups, Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Credit Cards, Wealth Management, Deposits, Government Banking, Working Capital, Trade Finance, and Treasury solutions. 4. Ethical Banking: We are committed to doing right even when customers are not watching. We have simplified descriptions, calculations, and legal jargon to avoid confusing customers. 5. Digital Banking: The Bank's modern technology stack delivers high-quality services across all channels like mobile, branch, internet banking, call centers and relationship managers. Built on cloud-native, API-led, microservices architecture, supported with data, analytics, AI, and fine aesthetics, we strive to deliver fintech-grade experiences on banking platform. 6. Social Good: We work for society. We have impacted over 40 million lives including 3.6 million women entrepreneurs. We have financed over 7.5 million lifestyle improvement loans (for laptops, washing machines, refrigerators etc. that enhance the quality of life of middle class), 2.5 lakh electric 2W and 3W vehicles, 2.7 lakh water, sanitation, and hygiene loans, 2 million livelihood (cattle) loans, and 300,000+ SMEs. On deposits, we provide access of premium investment research, which is usually reserved for the wealthy, even to those holding balances as low as ₹5,000. Our ESG scores are high and improving. 7. Customer Friendly Banking: We make banking easy by having a customer first approach. We have waived fees on 36 essential savings account services which are commonly charged in the market, the first and only bank in India to do so. We create "pull" products that customers actively seek out. 8. Governance: We adhere to regulatory guidelines in letter and spirit and actively work with regulators to make things better. We take pride in maintaining highest levels of corporate governance. 9. Shareholders: We are building a well-diversified universal banking portfolio designed to deliver consistent ROE of 16%+. 10. Employees: IDFC FIRST Bank is designed to be a happy place to work, with cutting-edge roles, meaningful growth opportunities, and a culture of meritocracy. Compensation is healthy, efforts are recognized, and employees experience the pride and excitement of creating a world-class Bank in India. Cautionary Statement: "Statements made in this release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on various assumptions on the Bank's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it operates. Actual results may differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied due to risk and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effect of economic and political conditions in India and abroad, volatility in interest rates and in the securities market, new regulations and Government policies that may impact the Bank's businesses as well as the ability to implement its strategies. The information contained herein is as of the date referenced and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update these statements. The Bank has obtained all market data and other information from sources believed to be reliable or its internal estimates, although its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed."

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