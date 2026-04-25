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Politics INDIA Raghav Chadha Faces Social Media Backlash After BJP Switch; Instagram Followers See Sharp Drop The development has drawn attention amid wider political reactions to his exit from AAP. According to available data, Raghav Chadha lost nearly one million followers on Instagram within a day of announcing his move to the BJP. His follower count reportedly fell from around 14.6 million to nearly 13.5 million during this period.

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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Raghav Chadha has witnessed a sharp decline in his social media following shortly after his political shift, with reports indicating a significant drop in Instagram followers within 24 hours of joining the BJP. The development has drawn attention amid wider political reactions to his exit from AAP. According to available data, Chadha lost nearly one million followers on Instagram within a day of announcing his move to the BJP. His follower count reportedly fell from around 14.6 million to nearly 13.5 million during this period.

The decline has been linked to an online backlash, with social media users reacting to his decision to switch parties. Analysts suggest that a large share of the unfollow activity may have been driven by younger users, particularly Gen Z audiences. Raghav Chadha Joins BJP; Says AAP ‘Deeply Trapped in the Hands of Corrupt Individuals’ (Watch Videos).

Raghav Chadha Faces Social Media Backlash Following Shift to BJP

Political Shift and Immediate Reactions

Chadha’s move to the BJP came alongside the exit of several other AAP Rajya Sabha members, marking a significant political development. The decision has triggered strong reactions across political circles, with AAP leaders criticising the move and alleging attempts to weaken the party, while BJP leaders have defended the development as a political choice.

Online Campaigns and Public Sentiment

Reports indicate that the drop in followers coincided with online campaigns urging users to unfollow the leader, reflecting how political decisions are increasingly scrutinised on digital platforms. The episode highlights the growing role of social media as a barometer of public sentiment, particularly for political figures who maintain a strong digital presence. Raghav Chadha’s Instagram Post Triggers Talk of New Youth-Led Party Amid Ongoing Rift With AAP.

Broader Context: Digital Impact on Political Image

Chadha, who built a substantial following among young voters during his time in AAP, has been considered a prominent digital-era politician. His online popularity had been a key part of his public outreach strategy.

The recent decline underscores how shifts in political alignment can have immediate repercussions beyond traditional political arenas, extending into digital engagement and public perception.

Ongoing Political Developments

The fallout from Chadha’s move continues to unfold, with debates over internal dissent within AAP and the implications of the switch for both parties. Analysts note that such developments could influence voter sentiment, particularly among younger demographics active on social media.

Further reactions from political leaders and supporters are expected as the situation evolves.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Raghav Chadha). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).