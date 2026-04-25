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News INDIA Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for Northwest and Central India; These States Will Experience Warm Nights The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for northwest and central India through April 27, with temperatures hitting 44.5 degrees Celsius. Coastal regions face hot, humid conditions, while northern states are on alert for 'warm nights'. Authorities advise staying hydrated and avoiding sun exposure between 12 PM and 4 PM to prevent heat-related illness.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather warning as temperatures continue to soar across several regions. According to the latest bulletin released on Saturday, April 25, 2026, heatwave conditions are expected to persist over parts of northwest and central India for the next three days before gradually abating. Maximum temperatures in these areas are currently ranging between 40 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius recorded at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

Regional Heatwave Outlook by IMD

The IMD has indicated that heatwave conditions are very likely to develop in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and central India between April 25 and April 27; in Rajasthan on April 25-25 and in Bihar on April 25. Weather Forecast Today, April 25, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

While northwest India may see a gradual decline in temperatures starting April 28, central regions could witness a slight rise before a subsequent decline toward the end of the month. Authorities have noted that temperatures in several areas are markedly above normal by 5 degrees Celsius or more, creating significant heat stress.

Hot and Humid Weather and Warm Night Warnings

In addition to the heatwave, the IMD has warned of "hot and humid" weather conditions along the coastal and eastern belts. As per IMD, hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal on April 25; Odisha between April 25-27; Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat State, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe between April 25-26; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between April 25 and 29.

The weather agency further said that warm night conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on April 25-26;

Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, between April 25-27; Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on April 27 and 28.

Health Advisories and Precautions

The IMD has emphasised that early awareness is critical to reducing heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Citizens are advised to:

Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours.

Stay adequately hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

Special care is recommended for vulnerable groups, including infants, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. Local administrations have been urged to monitor the situation as the country remains in the midst of an active hot weather season. Srinagar Weather Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures, Partly Cloudy Conditions Expected on April 25.

Rainfall Activity in Other Regions

While the plains face scorching heat, the IMD projected a contrasting weather scenario for the northeast. Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya through the end of April. This activity is expected to provide some regional cooling but will not impact the prevailing heatwave in northern and central India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).