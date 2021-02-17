Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): IFIM Law School, one of the leading private law institutes has appointed Prof. Padmanabha Ramanujam as the Dean of the institute. Prof. Ramanujam has joined the Centre for Development and Education (CDE) at IFIM as the Director of Legal Education in January 2021. He has also taken up the responsibilities of mentoring the law faculty and strengthening the Law department. He will also be a Member of the Governing Council for the School of Law, Vijaybhoomi University, Karjat, Greater Mumbai.

Before joining IFIM Law School, Prof Ramanujam has served as a Chief Knowledge Officer at QS IGAUGE, where he was responsible for designing and developing 17 subject indicators to rate Universities and Colleges in India. Additionally, he has been instrumental in the research, design, and development of school rating indicators to rate high schools bringing to life the concepts envisaged in the NEP 2020.

Addressing the onboarding, Sanjay Padode, President, Vijaybhoomi University, says "IFIM Law School is fast emerging as one of the top law schools in the country. Vijaybhoomi School of Law is being developed as a new age law school for developing legal 4.0 professionals. Prof. Paddy's experience with leading law schools and also his stint with global ranking and testing agencies will surely enhance the quality of teaching and learning at both these institutions and shall provide the wings to these institutions to emerge as globally acclaimed institutions in the future."

Prof. Ramanujam has authored and published six reports under e-university, e-learning, online teaching and learning, and NEP with emphasis on higher education. While at IFIM Law school he will oversee academic and administrative operations of the department, he will also help in carving a unique learning path that will enable purposeful and meaningful careers for the students.

Before he began his journey with QS IGAUGE, he worked as a consulting advisor for LSAC (Law School Admissions Council). His marketing skills led to record registration for LSAT India exam takers (8300 plus) and a growth of 20.5 percent over the years. Prof. Ramanujam also played a vital role in the collaboration of 250 plus coaching institutes, 300+ schools, and 600+ principals across India. Furthermore, he was also responsible for organizing the LSAC forum where 25 international universities and 20 plus Indian universities had participated. The Law and Technology Symposium was another such event organized by him, which saw participation by international lawyers, senior advocates, and top law firm partners in India.

He started his academic stint as a founding faculty member at O.P. Jindal Global University where he served as Associate Professor and Associate Dean (Admissions and Outreach), Director - Admissions and Outreach and Joint Registrar- Institution Building at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS). He was responsible for carving out the structure for establishing O.P. Jindal Global University and saw through it for a period of 8 years. His devotion to elevating academic excellence continued during his stint with the School of Law, AURO University where he served as the Associate Professor and Vice Dean. He was Chief Mentor and Dean at the United world School of Law and United world School of Liberal Arts and Mass Communication, Karnavati University.

Prof Ramanujam's stellar academic background includes a master's in business laws from NLSIU and LL.M. in Intellectual Property Rights from the University of East Anglia, UK. He is an expert in areas like law and economics, intellectual property law, competition law, economic analysis of tort law, and the economic analysis of contract law. He has also published a book titled "The President of India and the Governance of Higher Education Institutions'', a LexisNexis Publication.

Adding more feathers to his cap, Prof. Ramanujam has also been awarded the Norwich Law School Scholarship by the prestigious University of East Anglia International Scholarship. He also received the Best International Applicant Award, from the University of East Anglia.

IFIM Law School is affiliated with the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) and is approved by the Bar Council of India. IFIM's ethos emphasizes providing students with a holistic educational experience and nurturing an industry-ready #SMARTLawyer. The core curriculum is taught by experienced faculty members who have come from national and international law schools like University of East Anglia, Queen Mary, Chicago-Kent College of Law, Maurer School of Law, Guanghua Law School, Instituto Superior de Derecho y EconomIa and Football Club Barcelona, University of Toronto.

The unique curriculum architecture is complemented by a CGPA system that allows students to choose between electives. These electives are crafted keeping in mind the ever-changing landscape of the legal industry. With unique interventions like the Personality Enhancement Program, Social Immersion Program, Research Incubation Program, Industry Internship Program and the Mentorship Program, the Law School focuses on the development of the student and provides them with more than what other law schools give.

Equipped with state-of-the-art sophisticated technology tools, beautiful and lush campus, vibrant campus life, and a library that is the sanctum-sanctorum of learning, IFIM Law School is the prime destination for legal education in the Silicon Valley of India. For more information, please visit www.ifimlawcollege.com.

