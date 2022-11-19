Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): IFMR Graduate School of Business (GSB) at Krea University has opened admissions for the intake of the MBA cohort of 2023-25.

IFMR GSB brings to the fore IFMR's powerful legacy of 50+ years as Asia's first and foremost Finance training and research institution with a robust history in training 50,000+ professionals across 500+ organisations in 25+ countries worldwide. While also combining it with the fresh thinking and agility of Krea University, steered by eminent leaders from the world of finance and economics. IFMR GSB has been ranked amongst the top 50 B-schools in India as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India and is also accredited by SAQS (South Asian Quality Assurance System). It is governed by the UGC norms and is also part of the CFA Institute University Affiliation Programme.

The two-year residential MBA Programme offers electives across Data Science, Finance, Quantitative Finance, Marketing, Operations, Human Resources and Strategy. The teaching is led by faculty members who come with fine academic pedigrees or have been industry leaders in the corporate sector.

The curriculum at IFMR GSB at Krea University enables professionals to shape business practices through inventive, sharp thinking and cutting-edge research. Apart from the MBA programme, IFMR GSB also offers PhD, Executive MBA and customised programmes for executives from corporate organisations across the world.

IFMR GSB promises an excellent history of near 100% placement with students in 2021-22, clinching promising futuristic roles across sectors in major firms across Consulting, Finance, and Technology including the Big 4 (Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers). The institution also prides itself of its 5000+ global alumni network which consists of trailblazing entrepreneurs, top CXOs, noted international academics, and impactful researchers who also mentor and network with existing students through various events and sessions.

Speaking about the MBA programme at IFMR-GSB, Dean Lakshmi Kumar says, "In the ever-evolving business landscape, disruption is an everyday term. The shifts in the industry constantly require us to seek leaders who are skilled, adaptable, and flexible but also responsible, ethical, and resilient. We are hoping to nurture a generation that addresses challenges through the lens of the interwoven and comprehends problems while also understanding the ethos of interconnectedness between the planet, people and profit. Our curriculum that is relevant and dynamic merges core business functions with innovative interdisciplinary courses in communication, design thinking, and ethics and our knowledge lessons are backed by research and contemporary case studies, and are facilitated by an excellent set of faculty members."

Admissions Process

The admissions process at IFMR GSB is tailor-made for aspirants, both fresh out of college and working professionals. Fresh graduates as well as candidates with work experience are eligible. Applicants who meet all eligibility criteria will be considered for personal interview in the rank order of merit. The writing skills of applicants will be assessed using their scores on the relevant sections of the qualifying examination (CAT/XAT/NMAT/CMAT/GRE/GMAT) as well as the quality of writing displayed in their application forms.

IFMR GSB recognises candidates of academic excellence in UG programme who have graduated from the top educational institutions in the country as recognised by the NIRF and have been placed within the top 20 ranks of their degree programme. Such applicants are exempted from competitive exams and not required to submit a score from any of the competitive exams.

To apply and for more information, head to krea.edu.in/ifmrgsb/application-screening

Propelled by the 50 years strong legacy of IFMR and in line with Krea University's ethos of re-imagining education, IFMR Graduate School of Business is preparing impactful and effective business leaders who can solve the problems of the future. IFMR GSB offers a full-time MBA programme, executive and management development programmes for experienced professionals and a PhD programme. IFMR GSB is located in a sprawling 40-acre residential campus in Sri City, an industrial base near Chennai. The campus is fully-equipped with requisite modern infrastructure.

Over 20 years, IFMR GSB has built a robust network of 5000+ eminent alumni across the spectrum of industries who bring in valuable insights and expertise to the students while the illustrious Academic Council provides deep insights and direction to IFMR GSB's teaching, design curriculum, research, and related activities. The Governing Council, Executive Committee, and Board of Management at Krea University include eminent leaders from the world of finance and economics such as N Vaghul (former Chairman of ICICI Bank Ltd.), Raghuram Rajan (the 23rd RBI Governor), R Seshasayee (former Chairman of IndusInd Bank), Raghu Sundaram (Dean of NYU Stern School of Business), S Mahalingam (Former Chief Finance Officer. & Executive Director. Tata Consultancy Services), and Esther Duflo (Nobel Laureate and Co-founder and Co-Director at the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), among others.

IFMR GSB at Krea University Contact

Name: Akhila Krishnamurthy

Email: akhila.krishnamurthy@krea.edu.in

