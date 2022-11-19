Mumbai, November 19: In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, forest department officials found leopard skin in an ex-councillor's house in Theni. The officials have launched a manhunt to nab the former panchayat councillor after the skin of the big cat was found on the terrace of the ex-councillor's house.

According to a report in the Times of India, the leopard skin was being treated with turmeric and was kept for drying under the sun. The incident came to light after forest officials received a tip-off that about a leopard skin being dried on the terrace of a house. Reportedly, the tip-off said that the skin of big cat was being dried at the house of ex-councillor Duraipandian of Ammapattikamam. Leopard Attack in Aarey Colony: Cattle Farm Worker Attacked by Big Cat While Talking on Phone, Second Incident This Week.

Acting on the tip-off, forest officials reached Duraipandian's house, however, the house was locked. The officials then reached the terrace of the house and found the leopard skin lying on the floor. Soon, a village administrative officer and a veterinarian visited the spot and assessed the skin of the leopard.

The veterinarian said that the big cat might have died a week ago. As per reports, forest officials are trying to figure as to how the big cat was killed and how it was skinned. The officials are also trying to know as to who all are involved in the crime. J R Samartha, Theni district forest officer said that a team has been formed to nab Duraipandian. Leopard Attack: Farmer Mauled to Death by Big Cat While Sleeping in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, Third Incident Since August.

"It is too early to say if he had hunted the animal or he procured the leopard skin from somewhere. The skin has been treated with turmeric and dried on the terrace," he added. The DFO also said that they will come to know everything once Duraipandian is found. Details such as how the animal was killed and how its carcass was disposed off after skinning are yet to answered.

