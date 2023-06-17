IIIT Hyderabad and Goldman Sachs announce the creation of Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17: International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) and Goldman Sachs today announced the partnership to establish a Center of Excellence for artificial intelligence and emerging technologies at IIITH campus.

The multi-year collaboration is focused on research and development efforts with an objective to drive innovation and unlock new opportunities across a wide range of business use cases in financial services, while leveraging the extensive ecosystem of research in India academia.

Speaking on this partnership, C.V. Jawahar, Dean - Research and Development, IIIT Hyderabad said, "As a research university, we are happy to see this kind of interest in our deep-tech research. The collaboration with Goldman Sachs will see the applications of AI and emerging technologies in finance space."

Ravi Krishnan, Chief Administrative Officer of Goldman Sachs Services India, shared: "Goldman Sachs is at the forefront of innovation and adoption of emerging technologies, and this collaboration with IIIT Hyderabad augments our in-house R&D capabilities. The industry-academia partnerships remain critical to the development of new technologies and solutions globally."

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Cognitive Science, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

In India, Goldman Sachs has been serving clients in India since the early 1980s and established an onshore presence in Mumbai in 2006. Goldman Sachs opened its Bengaluru office in 2004 and expanded its footprint further in Hyderabad in 2021. Collectively, Bengaluru and Hyderabad offices represent a technology hub of the firm. For further information: https://www.goldmansachs.com/worldwide/india/

