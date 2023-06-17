Portugal, the current leaders of Group J of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers, face Bosnia and Herzegovina at home with the host nation looking to consolidate their position at the top with a win. The hosts have beaten minnows Luxembourg and Lichtenstein so far to collect the maximum points but Bosnia and Herzegovina will be a level above these two opponents they faced. Slovakia is another good team in this group and they have collected 4 points from two games and they are ready to pounce on any slip ups by Portugal. Bosnia have managed one win so far which came against Iceland but they lost convincingly to Slovakia in the following game which pulled them back a little. Portugal versus Bosnia and Herzegovina will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains Hard Ahead of Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers (See CR7 Training Pic).

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the leading scorers of the qualifying campaign so far with 4 goals and is all set to start alongside Joao Felix in attack. Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes will be the key players in midfield with Joao Cancel also playing as an inverted winger in a 3-1-4-2 formation. Palinha will slot in ahead of the back three and dictate the tempo of the game.

Bosnia will opt for a defensive 3-5-2 formation which has the capability to hit their opposition on the counter. Edin Dzeko is the main man in the attacking third with the ability to score against the best of the defences. Miralem Pjanic with his calming influence in midfield has a vital role to play in this match as he looks to wrestle the control of the game away from Portugal.

When Is Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match will take place on June 18, 2023 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). 'Dad Loves You So Much' Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Turns 13, Portugal Football Star Wishes Son With Sweet 'Happy Birthday' Greeting IG Post.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sport Network channels for live telecast.

Is Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. It will be a keenly contested game with Portugal winning by a solitary goal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2023 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).