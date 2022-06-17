New Delhi [India] June 17 (ANI/SRV): Preplabs, a project-based E-learning platform located in Hyderabad, Telangana has started its cohort-based learn now pay later program.

The unique selling proposition of this program is to give utmost significance to the learning process without worrying about the financial burden. Students who graduated from an AI program after 2018 are eligible to enrol in this course. Applicants can pay the fees post acquiring the knowledge and getting placed in the right organization.

Incorporated in December 2021 by Dev Aaryan, with the sole purpose of helping students to learn while working on real-time industry-grade projects. Preplabs now provide a simple payment alternative called an income-sharing agreement, in which students pay a percentage of their salary each month after being recruited by the firm.

The E-learning platform has been recognized across 150+ countries and has educated over 2,000 students worldwide. Preplabs has established over 600 alumina networks worldwide and intends to grow to empower the students to be equipped for the dynamic world. The alumina of the company has got the opportunity to work under the leading corporate houses such as Amazon, EY, TCS, and Winga.

The institute is now offering two primary courses to students to learn about data science, machine learning, and full-stack web application developers through either a full-time or part-time program.

The courses are offered to students both online and in hybrid mode. Physical classes are now available only in Hyderabad and Ranchi. The institute offers Rs 2 lakh worth of full-time and part-time courses. A student who graduated from an AI program after 2018 is eligible to apply for enrollment in the course.

Dev Aaryan, Founder of Preplabs says, "Basically, there are a lot of people who have got talent, but to bridge that gap between talent and industry, there are very few platforms for the same and that's what made me start with Preplabs."

Dev Aaryan, the owner, is an IIM Ranchi graduate who has worked with numerous NGOs focused on strengthening rural areas with technological skills. During his time with NGOs, he identified a gap in the system with the changing trends in stack web development around the globe. Subsequently, he considered providing all of these opportunities to talented seekers and laid a foundation for Preplabs.

The E-learning platform is commencing its admissions for the next batch on July 3, 2022. The entrance examinations for the courses are held every Sunday throughout the year. The organization also offers the opportunity to become mentors at Preplabs, where one can utilize their skillsets to share knowledge with the next generation.

To know more visit: https://preplabs.tech/

