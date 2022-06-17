After securing their first win in three matches, India would be upbeat about levelling the series when they face South Africa in the fourth T20I in Rajkot on Friday, June 17. The match would be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday, June 17. Rishabh Pant and co. produced a complete performance in Vizag to defeat South Africa and stay alive in the series. Now, they once again need to fight for survival but would have the confidence of beating the Proteas once again to level the series. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs South Africa but will IND vs SA 4th T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? India Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I vs South Africa: Arshdeep Singh or Umran Malik to Debut? Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs SA Cricket Match in Rajkot

The Proteas, on the other hand, would be keen on playing the way they did in the first two games. Another good performance would see them win the series but they would be wary of India's threat with the hosts coming good big time in the third match.

Is IND vs SA 4th T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs SA 4th T20I 2022. The IND vs SA 4th T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SA 4th T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs South Africa 1st 4th 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 4th T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide live stream of the commentary.

