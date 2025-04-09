PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 9: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur hosted the inaugural ceremony of the thirteenth batch of its One-Year MBA - Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) program and the sixth batch of its One-Year MBA - Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) for the academic year 2025-26.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Seeks Transfer of Hearing on Closure Report to Designated Court.

The ceremony was presided over by Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director IIM Udaipur and Prof. Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson of the One-Year MBA Program Committee, Mr. R. Chandrashekar - In-Charge, Centre for Supply Chain Management, Dr. Y. Shekar - In-Charge, Centre for Digital Enterprise. Ms. Paroma Chatterjee, CEO - Revolut India, was the Guest of Honour for the inauguration ceremony.

In total, 133 students enrolled in these two One-Year MBA programs. The One-Year MBA program in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) has 68 students, while the One-Year MBA program in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) has 65 students.

Also Read | 'The Amateur' Movie Review: Couple Cool Moments Aside, Rami Malek's Revenge Thriller Is Held Back by Its Clunky Storytelling (LatestLY Exclusive).

The One-Year MBA program batch of 2025-26 has a diverse student body with experience from various industrial and technology backgrounds. This diverse range of backgrounds and experiences brings a wealth of knowledge to the program, and students can learn from each other's perspectives and expertise.

In his welcome address, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, spoke about the distinctive and transformational nature of the One-Year MBA programs. He underlined that in today's dynamic business landscape, the demand is no longer just for managers--but for domain experts who bring deep, specialised knowledge to the table. These programs, designed to cultivate such expertise, blend rigorous academic learning with the power of experiential learning through live industry projects.

Encouraging students to embrace this journey wholeheartedly, Prof. Banerjee urged them to approach every challenge with curiosity and openness and to make the most of this opportunity to grow not just as professionals, but as future leaders ready to solve real-world problems.

"Don't just aim to do better--strive to do something different," remarked Ms. Paroma Chatterjee, CEO - Revolut India, during her inspiring address at the inaugural ceremony. Drawing from her own experiences at IIM Lucknow and her journey through the evolving fintech landscape, she emphasised the importance of thinking differently, embracing digital transformation, and understanding emerging technologies like blockchain and supply chains. Her message encouraged students to stand out in their organisations by bringing fresh perspectives and navigating their careers with clarity and confidence.

IIM Udaipur is the only management institute in India to have a full-time One-Year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management and a full-time One-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management. The DEM and GSCM programs are one-year, full-time residential MBA programs for graduates in any discipline with 3 years minimum experience in any discipline.

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2024 for the 6th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660962/IIM_Udaipur_Campus.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/IIMU_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)