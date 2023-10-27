PRNewswire

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has launched a one-of-a-kind eMasters degree program in Renewable Energy and e-Mobility. The eMasters program, designed by the Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Materials Science & Engineering, and Electrical Engineering, is intended to build a capable and highly skilled workforce that can work towards environmental responsibility. This executive-friendly eMasters degree program does not require a GATE score to apply. It can be pursued without pausing professional careers. The flexibility to complete the program within 1-3 years has been provided as a bonus.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Launches India’s First Satellite-Based Giga-Fiber Service Called ‘SpaceFiber’ For High-Speed and Affordable Internet.

The e-Masters program in Renewable Energy and e-Mobility helps harness the possibilities as the world accelerates its shift from fossil fuels, curbing carbon emissions, and combating climate change. The program presents a transformative journey towards innovative and eco-friendly solutions.

The program is tailored to expose the professionals to various technological aspects of this shift, including the generation side sources like photovoltaics, wind, batteries, hydrogen and the very fast-growing Electrical Vehicle domain. These twin forces of renewable Energy and e-mobility collectively drive innovation, reduce reliance on non-renewable resources, and foster a greener, more resilient world, addressing environmental and economic imperatives.

Also Read | Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PAK vs SA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?.

The global renewable energy market is expected to reach nearly US$2 trillion by 2030, requiring a highly skilled workforce to address challenges and seize opportunities.

The industry-relevant program offers a high-impact learning experience featuring live interactive weekend classes and self-paced learning. Distinguished faculty and accomplished researchers from IIT Kanpur lead the way. The program's 60-credit curriculum, tailored for the industry, allows for seamless credit transfers towards higher education opportunities like MTech and PhD programs at IIT Kanpur, with the potential for waiving up to 60 credits. Participants also enjoy exclusive access to IIT Kanpur's incubation cell and extensive alum network, enriching their career advancement and networking prospects. As part of the immersive learning journey, participants have the unique opportunity to visit the IIT Kanpur campus, where they can engage with renowned faculty members and network with seasoned professionals, ultimately earning the prestigious status of being an IIT Kanpur alumni.

This program empowers professionals with diverse expertise to address the challenges shaping our nation's future. The cutting-edge eMasters degree programs, set to launch in January 2024, have attracted over 600 professionals who are propelling their careers in pioneering domains. It's essential to note that, unlike many other diploma or professional courses, the eMasters degree program at IIT Kanpur confers formal Senate-approved degrees, which are awarded during convocation ceremonies. For more information about the program and the application process, please visit: Masters in Renewable Energy and E-Mobility | IIT Kanpur

About IIT Kanpur:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was established on 2nd November 1959 by an Act of Parliament. The institute has a sprawling campus spread over 1055 acres with a large pool of academic and research resources spanning across 19 departments, 22 centres, and 3 Interdisciplinary programs in engineering, science, design, humanities, and management disciplines with more than 550 full-time faculty members and approximately 9000 students. In addition to formal undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the institute has been active in research and development in areas of value to industry and government.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)