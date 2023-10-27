PAK vs SA Live Streaming Online: Two teams in contrasting forms - Pakistan and South Africa – will clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with Pakistan finding themselves in a do-or-die battle. A shock defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in their previous game means the Men in Green must win all their remaining matches in the 2023 World Cup to lift the title. Considering how short of confidence the squad finds themselves with, it looks like highly improbable but funny things have happened in cricket in the past. Opponents Proteas blew away England and Bangladesh in Mumbai to make up for the loss against the Dutch. The team is second in the points table behind India and it is the best they have looked in an ICC tournament. Pakistan versus South Africa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 2:00 PM IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Hasan Ali has been ruled out of the game for Pakistan and he is likely to be replaced by Mohammad Wasim Jr. Babar Azam scored his second fifty of the tournament against Afghanistan while Abdullah Shafique also continued with his good run. The problem for the team is their bowling with the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf proving to be ineffective.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma will return to the playing eleven in place of Reeza Hendricks after being declared fit for the contest. Quinton de Kock has been in brilliant form for the Proteas in this tournament while Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klassen have made middle-order batting look like a cakewalk. Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj will both feature in the team considering it is a slow Chennai track.

When is Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will lock horns against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 27. The PAK vs SA match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai it will begin at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the PAK vs SA match. Fans can hence watch live telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details, scroll below. In Pakistan ASports and PTV Sports will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs SA match. For live streaming details of the PAK vs SA match, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the Pakistan vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the PAK vs SA ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the Pakistan vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). South Africa will feel confident about getting the job done against Pakistan considering they are a more balanced outfit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2023 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).