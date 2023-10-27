Reliance Jio Launches India's First Satellite-Based Giga-Fiber Service Called 'SpaceFiber' For High-Speed and Affordable Internet

“Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India,” said John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES.

Technology IANS| Oct 27, 2023 11:23 AM IST
A+
A-
Reliance Jio Launches India's First Satellite-Based Giga-Fiber Service Called 'SpaceFiber' For High-Speed and Affordable Internet
Reliance Jio (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, October 27: Reliance Jio on Friday successfully demonstrated India’s first satellite-based giga-fibre service to provide high-speed, affordable Internet services in inaccessible areas across the country. Called JioSpaceFiber, it was showcased on the first day of ‘India Mobile Congress 2023’ in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jio is partnering with Luxembourg-based satellite telecommunications network provider SES to access the world’s latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering gigabit, fibre-like services from space. “With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Google AI Investment: Google Will Continue To Make Meaningful Investment in Artificial Intelligence, Says Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

“JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services,” Akash Ambani added. Jio currently delivers high-speed broadband fixed-line and wireless services to over 450 million consumers.

The satellite network will also support additional capacity for mobile backhaul, further enhancing the availability and scale of Jio True5G in the remotest parts of the country. Four of the remotest locations in India have already been connected with JioSpaceFiber -- Gir, Gujarat; Korba, Chhattisgarh; Nabarangpur, Odisha; and ONGC-Jorhat, Assam. Google Develops AI Prototype To Identify Misinformation and Abusive Content Online To Help Users Find Quality Information.

“Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India,” said John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES. “Our first fibre-like services from space are already deployed today in parts of India, and we cannot wait to see how this will lead to digital transformation even in the most rural parts of the country,” he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2023 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
  • Videos
    Kojagiri Purnima 2023 Wishes, Images And Messages To Celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Kojagiri Purnima 2023 Wishes, Images And Messages To Celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja
    • Close
    Search

    Reliance Jio Launches India's First Satellite-Based Giga-Fiber Service Called 'SpaceFiber' For High-Speed and Affordable Internet

    “Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India,” said John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES.

    Technology IANS| Oct 27, 2023 11:23 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Reliance Jio Launches India's First Satellite-Based Giga-Fiber Service Called 'SpaceFiber' For High-Speed and Affordable Internet
    Reliance Jio (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

    New Delhi, October 27: Reliance Jio on Friday successfully demonstrated India’s first satellite-based giga-fibre service to provide high-speed, affordable Internet services in inaccessible areas across the country. Called JioSpaceFiber, it was showcased on the first day of ‘India Mobile Congress 2023’ in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Jio is partnering with Luxembourg-based satellite telecommunications network provider SES to access the world’s latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering gigabit, fibre-like services from space. “With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Google AI Investment: Google Will Continue To Make Meaningful Investment in Artificial Intelligence, Says Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

    “JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services,” Akash Ambani added. Jio currently delivers high-speed broadband fixed-line and wireless services to over 450 million consumers.

    The satellite network will also support additional capacity for mobile backhaul, further enhancing the availability and scale of Jio True5G in the remotest parts of the country. Four of the remotest locations in India have already been connected with JioSpaceFiber -- Gir, Gujarat; Korba, Chhattisgarh; Nabarangpur, Odisha; and ONGC-Jorhat, Assam. Google Develops AI Prototype To Identify Misinformation and Abusive Content Online To Help Users Find Quality Information.

    “Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India,” said John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES. “Our first fibre-like services from space are already deployed today in parts of India, and we cannot wait to see how this will lead to digital transformation even in the most rural parts of the country,” he added.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2023 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Digital India Giga-Fiber Internet Jio Giga-Fiber Internet Reliance Reliance Jio Reliance Jio SpaceFiber
    You might also like
    Dunzo To Raise USD 35 Million Funds From Reliance Industries and Google Following Salary Delays: Report
    Technology

    Dunzo To Raise USD 35 Million Funds From Reliance Industries and Google Following Salary Delays: Report
    iPhone 15 Buyers' Guide: Which Apple iPhone 15 Model Should You Buy?
    Technology

    iPhone 15 Buyers' Guide: Which Apple iPhone 15 Model Should You Buy?
    Google Develops AI Prototype To Identify Misinformation and Abusive Content Online To Help Users Find Quality Information.

    “Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India,” said John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES. “Our first fibre-like services from space are already deployed today in parts of India, and we cannot wait to see how this will lead to digital transformation even in the most rural parts of the country,” he added.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2023 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Digital India Giga-Fiber Internet Jio Giga-Fiber Internet Reliance Reliance Jio Reliance Jio SpaceFiber
    You might also like
    Dunzo To Raise USD 35 Million Funds From Reliance Industries and Google Following Salary Delays: Report
    Technology

    Dunzo To Raise USD 35 Million Funds From Reliance Industries and Google Following Salary Delays: Report
    iPhone 15 Buyers' Guide: Which Apple iPhone 15 Model Should You Buy?
    Technology

    iPhone 15 Buyers' Guide: Which Apple iPhone 15 Model Should You Buy?
    iPhone 15 Offers in India: Reliance Jio Announces Attractive Offers on India-Made iPhone 15 Models at Reliance Digital, JioMart or Reliance Retail Stores
    Technology

    iPhone 15 Offers in India: Reliance Jio Announces Attractive Offers on India-Made iPhone 15 Models at Reliance Digital, JioMart or Reliance Retail Stores
    India Ranked 52nd in Digital Quality of Life Index; Lags Behind China
    Technology

    India Ranked 52nd in Digital Quality of Life Index; Lags Behind China
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma