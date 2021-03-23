New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The IMC Chamber of Commerce (IMC) and Africa Business News (ABN Group) presents the second edition of the Indo-Africa virtual summit to further unravel bilateral economic and business opportunities between countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and India.

This event begins today and continues tomorrow in the form of daily webinars and live broadcasts featuring insightful discussions with industry leaders. In the last few years, India's relations with Africa have seen a revival, with Indo-African trade reaching USD 62 billion in 2018 compared to USD 39 billion during 2009-10.

The IMC is an apex chamber of commerce, trade and industry, with 5000 members and affiliations with over 150 trade associations. It acts as an important advocate for the interests of over 4,00,000 business and industry establishments from diverse sectors of industry with 26 industry-specific, expert committees to provide policy inputs and recommendations to government authorities.

The chamber actively organizes interactive dialogues, workshops, seminars, business conferences and other activities where eminent business and government leaders engage with its members on a wide range of issues.

The IMC works in partnership with organisations such as the ABN Group, home to CNBC Africa and Forbes Africa, and a leading aggregator and distributor of business and economic news across the 48 countries in Sub-Sahara Africa, to create conducive opinion and environment for sustainable economic development.

"We launched this summit in November last year when economies were staggered by the devastating effects of COVID-19. The need for businesses and governments to join hands and intensify collaborative efforts to overcome and recover from COVID's economic and social disruption was imperative.

"This presented us with an opportunity to bring together the right people from both continents, comprising business and government sectors, to partake in much-needed debate," said Roberta Naicker, Group Managing Director, ABN Group.

"The second edition of Indo-Africa Summit 2021 is our sustained efforts towards realizing the potential of trade and investment that exists between India and Africa and to support and further the Prime Minister's 10 Guiding Principles for enhanced engagement with Africa.

This edition will focus discussions on opportunities for collaboration in the areas of Power, Skill and Education, Electric vehicles, Agriculture and Food Processing, Mining, Oil and Gas and Heath infrastructure," said Rajiv Podar, President, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

To Register:

This summit is hosted in a free-to-attend digital format, while being broadcasted on CNBC Africa simultaneously, and will explore sectors such as Power & Renewable Energy; Knowledge, Skill & Education; Automobiles (2 wheelers & EV); Agriculture and Food Processing; Resources: Mining, Oil & Gas; and Health Infrastructure.

You can join the discussions and network with fellow attendees by registering on the following platform: hopin.com/events/indo-africa-summit-2021

Or follow the event on social media @IMC-India #IndoAfrica2021 and @cnbcafrica #IndoAfrica.

Session Highlights: Indian Standard Time

March 23, 4.30 pm to 4.56 pm

* Opening titles and introduction by CNBC Anchor Zinathi Gquma

* Welcome by Rajiv Podar, President, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry

* India Keynote Address: Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman, Vedanta Resources Limited

* Africa Keynote: Busi Mabuza, Chair of the Board of Industrial Development Corporation of SA

* Vote of Thanks Sam Bhembe, Director, ABN Group CNBC Africa Anchor

March 23, 4.58 pm to 5.28 pm

Panel Discussion: Opportunities: Capitalising on the Indo-Africa Bond

* Rajinder Singh Bhatia, President & CEO, Defence & Aerospace, Bharat Forge

* Harsha Bangari, Deputy Managing Director, EXIM Bank of India

* Rakesh Jha, Partner Seven Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

* Atsuko Toda, Acting Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, ADB

* Moderator: Nilaya Varma, Co-founder & CEO, Primus Partners Private Limited

March 23, 5.23 pm to 5.58 pm

Panel Discussion: Opportunities in Power: Fossil Fuels vs Renewable Energy

* Anil Sardana, Managing Director & CEO - Adani Transmission & Distribution Bzn and Managing Director - Adani Power

* B.R Jaju, Executive Director & CFO, DB Power Ltd.

* Sabine Dall'Omo, CEO, Siemens South Africa

* Brian Dames, Chief Executive of African Rainbow Energy & Power

* Moderator: Godfrey Mutizwa

March 23, 5.58 pm to 6.30 pm

Panel Discussion: The Knowledge Economy: Changing Demands on Skill & Education

* Professor Malcolm McIver, Provost, Lancaster University Ghana

* Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg (UJ)

* T. V. Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education

Prof (Dr) Balvinder Shukla, Vice-Chancellor, Amity University

* Moderator: Nayan Patel, Past President - IMC, Executive Director- Packam Controls Pvt. Ltd.

March 23, 6.30 pm 6.56 pm

Panel Discussion: The Rise of Electric Vehicles: Outlook for 2-wheelers & EVs

* Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Vice-Chairperson, Kinetic Engineering and Founder & CEO, Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Limited

* Mikel Mabasa, CEO, Naamsa

Janico Dannhauser, Product & Pricing Manager, Jaguar Land Rover

* Moderator: Fifi Peters, Anchor CNBC Africa

March 24, 4.30 pm to 5.12 pm

* Opening titles and introduction by CNBC Anchor Zinathi Gquma

* Welcome by Dinesh Joshi, Chairman, International Business Committee, IMC

Panel Discussion: Initiatives in Agriculture and Food Processing

* Opening remarks Kishore Musale, Chairman ASTARC Group

* Rajnikant Rai, Chief Executive, ITC's Agri Businesses Division

* Dr Langa Simela, Business Development Manager, Absa AgriBusiness Confirmed

* Ayodeji Balogun, CEO AFEX Commodities

* Moderator: Fifi Peters, CNBC Africa

March 24, 5.14 pm 5.47 pm

Opportunities in Resources: Mining, Oil & Gas

* Recorded Keynote Address: Dharmendra Pradhan, Honourable Union Minister of Steel, Petroleum & Natural Gas

* Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist, Minerals Council South Africa

* Olamilekan Adegbite Nigeria's Mining Minister

* Moderator: Godfrey Mutizwa, CNBC Africa Editor-in-Chief

March 24, 5.49 pm to 6.22 pm

Panel Discussion: Capitalising on Health Infrastructure

* Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group

* Quinton Zunga, CEO, RH Bophelo

* Dr Elikem Tamaklo, Managing Director, Nyaho Medical Center. Ghana

* Moderator: Fifi Peters, CNBC Africa

* Concluding Remarks Juzar Khorakiwala, Vice President, IMC

* Wrap by CNBC Africa Anchor Zinathi Gquma (2 minutes)

March 24, 6.22 pm to 6.30 pm

Vote of Thanks by Vice President of IMC, Juzar Khorakiwala

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)