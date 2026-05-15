Weather Forecast Today, May 15, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts across multiple cities as India deals with a mix of intense heat and pre-monsoon rainfall activity. Delhi is expected to remain under severe heatwave conditions with temperatures likely to touch 44 to 46 degrees Celsius, while residents are advised to avoid outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours. Mumbai and Chennai may witness light to moderate pre-monsoon showers bringing temporary relief from humidity. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are likely to experience thunderstorm activity through the evening. Kolkata remains hot and humid with chances of isolated rainfall. Shimla, in contrast, offers cooler conditions with overcast skies and the possibility of light rain. IMD has urged citizens across heatwave-affected regions to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and follow all weather safety advisories issued by local authorities. IMD New Monsoon Forecast System: How AI Is Transforming Weather Predictions for Over 3,000 Sub-Districts Across India.

Kolkata Weather Today May 15

Delhi Weather Today May 15

Chennai Weather Today May 15

Mumbai Weather Today May 15

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 15

Hyderabad Weather Today May 15

Shimla Weather Today May 15

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 05:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).