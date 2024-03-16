PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16: Incture, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, is excited to announce its collaboration with Google Cloud, joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a partner for the Build Engagement Model. This qualification empowers Google Cloud customers to harness Incture's innovative digital solutions, optimizing operational efficiency and driving business growth through advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities.

Also Read | IPL 2024: 'MS Dhoni Is the One Pillar That Everyone Looks Up to at Chennai Super Kings', Says Ex-Teammate Ambati Rayudu.

As part of Google Cloud Partner Advantage, Incture brings to the table a suite of services and solutions designed to transform business processes and enhance decision-making through real-time insights. Customers can now leverage the following key features:

* Advanced data analytics and business intelligence tools tailored to specific industry needs.

Also Read | Instagram Reels Craze Takes Another Life: Tamil Nadu Youth Gets Stuck in Slush While Making Video Drowned in Pathway to Carry Treated Hot Water, Dies.

* Integration of machine learning models to predict outcomes and automate decision-making processes.

* Streamlined operations through the deployment of custom Cherrywork digital applications on Google Cloud's secure and scalable infrastructure.

* Enhanced collaboration and productivity tools that integrate seamlessly with Google Workspace.

* Access to real-time critical data without duplicating information, and perform advanced analytics by simply integrating SAP Datasphere with Google Cloud BigQuery.

"Incture is thrilled to partner with Google Cloud, marking a significant milestone in our mission to drive digital innovation," said Sachin Verma, CEO of Incture. "Our collaboration with Google Cloud enables us to leverage their cutting-edge cloud technologies, enhancing our ability to deliver impactful, scalable, and secure solutions to our customers worldwide. Together, we are set to transform how businesses operate, making them more agile, intelligent, and efficient."

Empower Your Business with Incture and Google Cloud

Businesses looking to accelerate their digital transformation journey are encouraged to explore the synergies between Incture's solutions and Google Cloud.

About Incture

Incture is a leading provider of digital applications and digital solutions. We have delivered more than 100 application development, integration, and support projects on hyperscale platforms over the last 17 years. Working primarily with customers in CPG & retail, manufacturing, energy, and the life sciences industries, Incture delivers hyper-automation solutions for their vertical-specific tasks and processes. Our comprehensive applications suite called Cherrywork is delivering business value with agility and at scale to address evolving business requirements. We help manage every part of the enterprise - employees, customers, sales, HR, marketing, finance, supply chain, and IT to bring innovative solutions.

Media Contact:

Ruchira Chakrabortyruchira.chakraborty@incture.com+91 98361 25966

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340229/Incture_Technologies_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)