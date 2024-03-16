Chennai, March 16: A tragic incident unfolded in Tamil Nadu’s Ennore, where a 19-year-old youth, M Kiranraj, drowned while filming an Instagram reel with his friends. The group was at a beach near Ennore Kuppam on Thursday when they were chased away by local fishermen. In their attempt to escape, they ran towards a slushy pathway leading from the Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS), a location known to locals for its hazardous conditions.

TOI reported that despite warnings from a local resident about the dangers of the pathway used to carry treated hot water, the group continued filming. It was only after they had reached the Ennore Expressway that they realised Kiranraj was missing. Upon returning to the pathway, they discovered Kiranraj’s lifeless body in the slushy area. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Recording Instagram Reels on Railway Tracks, Teen Dies After Being Struck by Moving Train in Barabanki; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The police were informed and the body was recovered and sent to Govt Stanley Hospital for a postmortem. An accidental death case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police suspect that Kiranraj got stuck in the slush while running and subsequently drowned. Karnataka Shocker: Fed Up Over Wife’s Instagram Reels ‘Addiction’, Man Dies by Suicide in Chamarajanagar.

In light of the incident, local residents have urged the police to install warning signs in the area to prevent such accidents. The police noted that such incidents have become common in the locality, with youths often filming reels on the main road or beaches, despite the risks involved.

